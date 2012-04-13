Pioneer HDJ-1500 DJ headphones

Pioneer have a knack at making very sturdy headphones - a crucial feature in the DJ booth. The latest offering sits just below the flagship HDJ-2000 headphones and from the specs below, punches well above its weight.

Plus, there's improved clarity thanks to some extra sound isolation around the low-mids, making it 4dB louder down there and much clearer when mixing in a noisy environment. We'll be checking them out soon.

Every DJ knows that a spectacular set requires high-quality headphones. Enter theHDJ-1500s, the pro-DJ headphones that deliver flawless sound reproduction and impressive durability in a seriously stylish package.

The latest addition to Pioneer's professional headphones range, theHDJ-1500sowe their crystal-clear sound quality to increased output levels, a lower impedance and an exclusive soundproofing chamber specially developed by Pioneer.

TheHJD-1500s'copper-clad aluminum wire voice coils guarantee accurate reproduction of deep base notes and superbly balanced sound across all frequencies. And the exclusive soundproofing chamber eliminates outside noise so DJs can easily monitor the beat -even in the loudest of venues.

Ruggedly built, with lightweight but durable magnesium alloy parts, theHDJ-1500sare perfectly designed to endure the rigors of frequent professional use. And the urethane memory foam ear pads hug the ear for maximum comfort even during the longest sets.

Available in two stunning colors - classy chrome black and sleek deep silver - theHDJ-1500slook good in every venue, while the included carrying pouch means they're perfectly portable.

The chrome black HDJ-1500-K and the deep silver HDJ-1500-S will be available from May 2012 at a SRP of 149 GBP/189 EUR each, including VAT.

Key features of the HDJ-1500

1. Superb sound quality

With high-quality components, the HDJ-1500s deliver perfectly balanced sound across all frequencies. The headphones feature copper-clad aluminum wire voice coils, large 50 mm driver units, rare earth magnets and 38μm-thick diaphragms, guaranteeing accuratereproduction of deep base notes and clear delivery of other low to medium frequencies, such as kicks and snares. Output levels are 1 dB greater than Pioneer's HDJ-1000 headphones, and a lower impedance offers even greater sensitivity, so DJs get pristine sound reproduction every time, regardless of what device the HDJ-1500s are hooked up to.

2. WORLD EXCLUSIVE: groundbreaking soundproofing component

Monitoring tracks on a heaving dance floor is a breeze with the HDJ-1500s, no matter how rowdy the party gets. Sound insulation around low and medium frequencies (300 Hz to 1,300 Hz) has improved by an impressive 4 dB compared to the HDJ-1000s thanks to the innovative sound-isolation chamber on the bass reflex port, which eliminates background noise.

3. Durable design for professional use

The HDJ-1500s' moving headband and hinges are composed of rugged yet lightweight magnesium alloy to withstand the rigors of professional use. Plus, the single-sided cable can be easily replaced if it gets damaged, further prolonging the life of the headphones.

4.Supreme comfort with interchangeable urethane foam ear pads

The narrow ear cup design creates a tight seal on your ear to block out external sound, while the low-resilience urethane memory foam ear pads make sure the HDJ-1500s are easy on the ears even during prolonged use. The included ear pads can be replaced with the HDJ-EP01s -open-cup protein leather ear pads which sit around the ears and are sold separately -so DJs can choose the best option to suit their comfort and listening style.

5. Available in two colors: chrome black and deep silver

DJs can coordinate their headphones with the club, the studio, their kit, their set, their clothes or even their mood as the HDJ-1500s come in two striking colors­-classy chrome black and sleek deep silver.

6. Included accessories

The compact carrying pouch means the headphones can be safely transported to the club or the studio in style. The HDJ-1500s also fit perfectly in the slim and lightweight HDJ-HC01 carrying case.Accessories such as USB memory sticks and SD cards can be stored in specially designated pockets within the carrying cases for added convenience.