Image 1 of 3 Beatport Sounds Image 2 of 3 Sounds2 Image 3 of 3 Sounds3

DJ EXPO 2014: Beatport Sounds offers the largest library of royalty-free beats, loops, samples and sound effects for DJ sets and original productions.

Sounds modernizes the outdated sound pack distribution system by adding a much-needed structure and organization that allows producers and remixers to more easily find what they need faster and more efficiently.

With over half a million options to choose from, Sounds is the largest collection of it's kind, and growing daily. Combined with the Beatport Music store, Sounds also offers a unique cross-platform opportunity for both discovery and sales, benefitting everyone involved.

Several labels are already taking advantage by creating their own custom, branded sound packs cross-merchandised with their topline and catalog releases alike.

Visit the Beatport Sounds library

Return to the Beatport booth