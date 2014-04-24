Beatport at DJ Expo 2014

DJ EXPO 2014: Beatport, an SFX Entertainment company, is the world's leading online provider of music, tools and resources customized for the unique needs and demands of DJs.

Available in more than 230 countries, our flagship digital music service features high-definition dance tracks - from the latest exclusives to deep catalogue cuts - by the world's top and emerging artists. As a result, our sales charts serve as the industry barometer for what tracks are currently jumping in the clubs before crossing over into the mainstream.

The Beatport platform also offers tools to help DJs manage their careers, promote their productions and performances, and connect with the largest community of qualified fans on the planet.

Founded in 2004, Beatport is based in Denver, CO, with offices in Los Angeles, Berlin and Tokyo. In March 2013, Beatport became part of the SFX network of companies focused on electronic music culture.

Beatport Pro

Beatport Pro is the first music library management tool built from the ground up with the unique needs of DJs in mind. Pro allows DJs and producers to organize all their tracks using a customizable tagging system that adds a virtually unlimited number of options beyond the simply title, genre, and date that iTunes limits them to.

Beatport Music

The Beatport Music store is the world's largest collection of digital music customized specifically for and by DJs. It features millions of high-definition, DRM-free tracks in multiple formats across more than 20 genres and sub-genres from the world's top artists, curated by dance music experts and updated weekly with hundreds of exclusive new releases not available on any other site.

Beatport Sounds

Beatport Sounds offers the largest library of royalty-free beats, loops, samples and sound effects for DJ sets and original productions.

Sounds modernizes the outdated sound pack distribution system by adding a much-needed structure and organization that allows producers and remixers to more easily find what they need faster and more efficiently.

Beatport Play

Launched in 2008 and revamped in January 2012, Play is a remix contest platform that lets aspiring producers submit remixed versions of tracks provided by such superstar artists as Skrillex to Deadmau5 and The Black Eyed Peas to Depeche Mode.

