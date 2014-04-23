Image 1 of 3 Pro1 Image 2 of 3 Pro2 Image 3 of 3 Pro3

DJ EXPO 2014: Beatport Pro is the first music library management tool built from the ground up with the unique needs of DJs in mind. Pro allows DJs and producers to organize all their tracks using a customizable tagging system that adds a virtually unlimited number of options beyond the simply title, genre, and date that iTunes limits them to.

Options include mood, vocal, BPM, key, audio type, location, personalized genre preferences, rating, energy and more. Positive and negative filtering options allow for quick sorting of thousands of tracks, giving DJs the ability to rediscover their massive catalogs on the fly for easier setlist generation both before and during their sets. Additional features include full waveform readout, ability to save filters, multiple presets, and more.

Additionally, Beatport Pro is integrated with the Beatport Music store, allowing users to search the Beatport catalog using the same tags and filters they use to organize their library, as well as manage a reinvented My Beatport favorites option. All purchased files are automatically added to an easy-to-access playlist, and DJs can sample previews of any track in the store before purchase, all via the Pro interface.

Learn more about Beatport Pro

Return to the Beatport booth