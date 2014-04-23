Image 1 of 2 ADJ Inno Spot Pro Image 2 of 2 ADJ Inno Spot Pro lighting

DJ EXPO 2014: ADJ continues to push the boundaries of LED technology with the Inno Spot LED, a compact intelligent Moving Head with a bright 80W LED source.

It features six rotating, replaceable gobos, eight colors plus white, and separate gobo/color wheels. Its hard edge beam is similar to a traditional halogen or discharge lighting effect with a fraction of the power draw (140W) or the hassle of changing out light bulbs (LED source rated at approximately 50,000 hours).

The Inno Spot Pro is lightweight and small in size making it extremely mobile, and can be set up by any size entertainer. It's feature packed with exciting built-in light shows when used in Sound Active or linked in Master/Slave mode, offers 14 DMX channels, a motorized focus, manual zoom, four-Button digital DMX menu, Dimming, Shutter and Gobo Shake effect. The Inno Spot Pro may be controlled via Sound Activation with it's own built-in programs or the ADJ UC3 easy-to-use controller.

For additional information including specifications, please visit the ADJ site

