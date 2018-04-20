More

DJ and producer Avicii has died, aged 28: stars react

EDM star passes away in Oman

Electronic music superstar Avicii has died at the age of 28 in Oman, it's been confirmed. 

A statement from his representative said: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman, this Friday afternoon local time, 20 April."

The Swedish DJ and producer, who collaborated with numerous artists but will perhaps be best remembered for his hit Wake Me Up, had been working on his third album at the time of his death.

Tributes poured in via social media.