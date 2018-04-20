DJ and producer Avicii has died, aged 28: stars react

Electronic music superstar Avicii has died at the age of 28 in Oman, it's been confirmed.

A statement from his representative said: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman, this Friday afternoon local time, 20 April."

The Swedish DJ and producer, who collaborated with numerous artists but will perhaps be best remembered for his hit Wake Me Up, had been working on his third album at the time of his death.

Tributes poured in via social media.

Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim xApril 20, 2018

my sincerest and most heartfelt condolences to the friends, fans and families of @Avicii :( Banter aside, nobody can deny what he has accomplished and done for modern dance music and im very proud of him.April 20, 2018

I’m saddened and speechless. My deepest condolences to his loved ones. Rest In Peace @Avicii. 😥April 20, 2018

Just landed to the devastating news of @Avicii passing. All my thoughts go out to his family and loved ones. You left a mark and won’t be forgotten.April 20, 2018

#RIPAVICII Dear Tim your family have my most heartfelt condolences. You were my little bro. Love always.April 20, 2018