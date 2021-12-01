More

See Dave Grohl singing behind the drum kit, crooning Barry Manilow and screaming death metal on cover versions

The Hanukkah Sessions 2021 with Greg Kurstin are going well so far!

Dave Grohl
Dave Grohl never sleeps and this Hanukkah he's on fire again; performing a different cover with producer / musician Greg Kurstin by iconic Jewish artists each night. And one even sees Grohl singing behind the kit for a cover of Ramones punk classic Blitzkrieg Bop.

Of course, Grohl being Grohl, he has to outdo himself with a sequin jacket to perform Copacabana. He's got some work to before he can get to Manilow-level kitsch mastery but it's an enthusiastic effort.

We're still processing Grohl's dress / death metal vocal dynamic for the take on Lisa Loeb hit Stay (I Missed You) but we think it might be our favourite so far. Like the missing track Probot needed. 

We're looking forward to hearing and seeing what comes next from the duo. 

