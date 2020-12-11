Watch Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin cover Beastie Boys, Sabotage

Dave Grohl is known for being both the nicest, and busiest man in rock, and it seems he’s not ready to give up either title anytime soon. Teaming-up with producer, Greg Kurstin, the two will be recording eight songs by Jewish artists - one for every day of Hanukkah - this holiday season.

Grohl and Kurstin created a trailer video to introduce the idea, saying "This year, instead of doing a Christmas song, Greg and I decided to celebrate Hanukkah by recording eight songs by eight famous Jewish artists and releasing one song each night of Hanukkah”.

First up, the pair have tackled Beastie Boys' 1994 rap-rock monster, Sabotage, with Grohl on drums and vocals (effecting his best high-pitched, NY twang), while Kurstin tackles the guitar, bass and even scratch-style effect parts on a pair of synths.

Keep your eyes peeled for Grohl’s pretty-much seamless stick-drop and recovery, and tune in to Foo Fighter’s social media accounts for the next week to hear more covers!