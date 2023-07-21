D16 Group teases Drumazon 2 drum machine plugin: get in line for a new kind of 909

By Ben Rogerson
( Computer Music, Future Music, emusician )
published

The modern-day classic is set for a makeover

D16 Group Drumazon 2
(Image credit: D16 Group)

One of the original and best Roland TR-909 emulations, D16’s Drumazon probably qualifies as a classic itself. There’s life in the old plugin yet, though - in fact we’ve just got word that version 2 is on the way. 

We’re very much in teaser territory at the moment, but the Twitter post that broke the news indicates that this update will bring a cleaner interface. Expect “tons of new features” and loads of factory content, too.

There’s a bit of audio to whet your appetite (ear-petite?), all created within Drumazon 2 with no additional processing applied.

That’s about it as far as details are concerned, but we can tell you that Drumazon 2 will be released in the third quarter of 2023.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

