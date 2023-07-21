D16 Group teases Drumazon 2 drum machine plugin: get in line for a new kind of 909

One of the original and best Roland TR-909 emulations, D16’s Drumazon probably qualifies as a classic itself. There’s life in the old plugin yet, though - in fact we’ve just got word that version 2 is on the way.

We’re very much in teaser territory at the moment, but the Twitter post that broke the news indicates that this update will bring a cleaner interface. Expect “tons of new features” and loads of factory content, too.

There’s a bit of audio to whet your appetite (ear-petite?), all created within Drumazon 2 with no additional processing applied.

That’s about it as far as details are concerned, but we can tell you that Drumazon 2 will be released in the third quarter of 2023.