D16 Group teases Drumazon 2 drum machine plugin: get in line for a new kind of 909

One of the original and best Roland TR-909 emulations, D16’s Drumazon probably qualifies as a classic itself. There’s life in the old plugin yet, though - in fact we’ve just got word that version 2 is on the way.
We’re very much in teaser territory at the moment, but the Twitter post that broke the news indicates that this update will bring a cleaner interface. Expect “tons of new features” and loads of factory content, too.
There’s a bit of audio to whet your appetite (ear-petite?), all created within Drumazon 2 with no additional processing applied.
That’s about it as far as details are concerned, but we can tell you that Drumazon 2 will be released in the third quarter of 2023.
What's cooking? The drums :)Drumazon 2 is coming soon! With tons of new features, vast factory content and more.All audio comes directly from the Drumazon 2. No extra processing applied.To be released in Q3 2023. More details TBA.#d16group #drumazon #tr909 #drummachine pic.twitter.com/QTJpcxLfgAJuly 20, 2023