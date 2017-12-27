Computer Music – Ableton Live 10 – issue 252

Get this issue now

Print + DVD | | Android | | iOS | | Digital cross-platform

Digital editions include all extra content, now available via FileSilo (see page 5 in the mag)

Never miss an issue with a CM subscription , print or digital!

ABLETON LIVE 10

The new version of the legendary DAW is almost here, promising a raft of new features and a slew of minor touches that add up to make a huge difference. After having our hands on it for a couple of months, we’ve compiled this huge guide to every new feature, complete with video tutorials. In this 12-page guide with 9 comprehensive videos, you’ll discover…

How to make complex morphing sounds instantly with Live’s new synth Wavetable

Techniques for creating deep, rich delay lines with The Echo

The benefits of using the new Buss Compressor device on groups and buses

Methods for creating all manner of distortion flavours with Pedal

Saving MIDI performances you thought you’d lost using Capture

How all the minor tweaks to Ableton’s DAW add up to help you make better music

Get a taste of this feature with the video below, and get the whole lot with your print or digital copy of Computer Music 252.

LIFE CM – Free signal shaper from Audio Vitamins

A special Computer Music edition of Audio Vitamins’ brand new modulation plugin Life, Life CM is a simple effect designed for the enrichment of guitars, keyboard, pads, strings and other non-percussive sounds. With its modulated delay and pitch controls, this VST/AU plugin can add interest to and stereoise dull sounds.

Readers of issue 252 get Life CM included in the bargain – check out the video below to find out more.

VIDEO MASTERCLASS – Black Sun Empire & Pythius

Black Sun Empire are Micha Heyboer, Milan Heyboer and Rene Verdult, and when it comes to chunky neurofunk, their Blackout Music NL is one of the biggest labels around. We took a trip to Blackout’s Utrecht HQ to meet BSE man Milan Heyboer and his padawan Pythius, also known as Hylke Klazema, for a breakdown of their Star Wars-inspired Scarif.

To get the full video, be sure to pick up your copy of CM252 for production wisdom from Milan and Hylke.

NEXT-LEVEL REFERENCING

Ever found that your latest banger sounds amazing in the studio, but doesn’t sound anywhere near as good as the best commercial tracks in your collection when played on the decks or in the car? Inching that final 5% out of any track is the hardest part, and the best way to do it is to compare yourself with others!

Throughout this feature, we’ve got solid advice for how, when and why to A/B your tracks against commercial references, giving you the weight, power and solidity of the best artists around. Get the full guide only with your print or digital copy of CM252.

METALLIC MADNESS

Metal is something special. Sonically, the sound that combines the real and the manufactured can be elusive, but in this guide we’ll show you how to get clanging. Using ring modulation, FM synthesis, Foley, sampling and physical modelling techniques. Grab tutorial files, videos and the knowledge you need to make it happen in your own DAW in this issue

FREE SAMPLES

This month’s free load of track-fodder starts with Disco Fever – an exclusive pack of 511 samples made especially for us. Elsewhere, we have part 2 of our CS-80 Sessions pack, as started in last month’s issue, a bonus collection of Alt Rock samples, and a huge collection of bonus Loopmasters Samples. All these samples are royalty-free, so you have the green light to use them in your tracks!

Get this issue now

Print + DVD | | Android | | iOS | | Digital cross-platform

Digital editions include all extra content, now available via FileSilo (see page 5 in the mag)