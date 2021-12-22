Celebrate the TB-303 and get a free Baby Audio plugin with issue 303 of Computer Music!

In the latest issue of Computer Music (January 2022), we’re celebrating the fact that we have reached issue 303 in the only way we can: by celebrating all things Roland TB-303!

We look at the iconic Roland dance bass machine and recreate its sound using Zebra CM (free with the magazine) as well as exploring its history and some of the best software 303 emulations out there. We have tutorials on recreating famous 303 sounds and reveal the ten 303 tracks you need to hear… right now!

Free stuff!

This month we have an incredible FREE PLUGIN GIVEAWAY in the form of Baby Audio’s I Heart NY, an incredible parallel compressor worth $29!

You can use the plugin for everything from subtle compression to crunching up your sound to lo-fi extremes, and we show you how to use it in every way with an extensive tutorial.

And now we don’t have a DVD to hold us back we’re giving away twice as many sample packs, this time celebrating all things TB-303 with four new Acid packs and three all-time classic packs!

Make more guitar music!

We continue our major series on recreating great guitar sounds on your computer by focusing on tone and guitar effects in an extensive feature where we also reveal the six best DAWs for guitarists and guitar amp simulators.

Other issue highlights!

There are expert guides in all aspects of music production, with Dave Gale’s guide to recreating the perfect 303 sound using the all-new Zebra CM and Ashley Thorpe’s guide to sorting out vocal mix issues. There’s also a Back To Basics guide to sidechaining, covering all aspects of this popular production technique with workshops for the main DAWs.

The latest gear on test!

As ever, we have all the latest software releases on test including Cherry Audio Mercury-4, Arturia SQ-80 V, Steinberg Wavelab Pro 11, Wavesfactory Quantum and Nugen Audio’s Paragon ST reverb.

The January 2022 issue of Computer Music is out now and a 303 must have!

