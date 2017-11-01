Computer Music 250 – get loads inside our special anniversary issue

Get this issue now

250 DAW POWER TIPS

Get better with your current workstation and check out what’s so good about the others! To celebrate two and a half centuries of Computer Music, we’ve used our expert knowledge to build this huge list of tips and techniques that’ll see you using your DAW to its full potential. Know your stuff in Ableton Live, Cubase, FL Studio, Logic, Studio One, Reason, Bitwig Studio, Reaper, Sonar, Pro Tools, GarageBand, Renoise, Maschine and Ardour [phew!] with our inspirational tips and videos!

Most of the featured DAWs have tutorial videos to check out too – below you can get started with the videos and power up your Cubase knowledge…

THREE SOFTWARE GIVEAWAYS – only with issue 250

The epicness continues this month with these astounding giveaways, available on your DVD (for print readers) or via our FileSilo download platform (for digital readers).

Sonar Home Studio – yes, the full-fledged version of Cakewalk’s $49 DAW along with all its included content – is free for CM250 readers for the next month. See how this software workstation can improve your workflow and get you writing better music now… it’s only available until 1st February 2018!

Rapture Session is a PC/Mac plugin synth that’s also available until 1st February 2018, only with CM250. Get everything from smooth, pondering tones to abrasive lead sounds with Cakewalk’s excellent, no-nonsense plugin instrument. It’s normally worth $30 but it’s free only with this issue!

Sinevibes Flow rounds off this month’s exclusive giveaways. This Mac AU-only sequenced phaser/flanger effect sells for $29, but we’ve bagged it for you for nothing with this issue! Draw your patterns into Flow’s sequencer to animate modulation effects over your audio material.

MJ COLE Producer Masterclass

In the late 90s, Matthew Coleman, aka MJ Cole, helped bring the sound of two-step UK garage into the mainstream consciousness with the luscious Sincere. Since then, he’s worked with a veritable Who’s-Who of artists, including Mary J Blige, Mariah Carey, Amy Winehouse and Wiley. We caught up with Matt in his Clerkenwell studio to witness him break down his latest track, Pictures In My Head.

Check out part 1 of the video below, and get the rest only in Computer Music issue 250!

FIVE FREE SAMPLE PACKS

It's a bumper month for free samples. 909 Overdrive and Essential 808 (1098 samples) showcase one-shots and loops representing the best of Roland's iconic TR- drum machines. Elsewhere, the Loopmasters All-Star Collection and Label Showcase collections (505 samples total) get the best of the sample giants' recent releases and artist-crafted packs on your hard drive. Issue 250 also brings you Drum Machines vs Moogerfoogers, a collection of 68 wild analogue-processed beats. To cap it all off, our CM Bonus Pack (205 samples) runs the gamut from chiptune to house.

MUSIC SOFTWARE HALL OF FAME

It wouldn’t be an anniversary issue without a retrospective, and this month we’re taking a stroll through the history of awesome music programs. From 80s trailblazers to a few modern(ish) classics, we discuss the best in the biz, and how they changed music forever.

Also in this issue

We speak to synth pioneer and musical legend Gary Numan about his life in electronic music

Read the story of the Linn 9000 drum machine and how it led to a seismic shift in music

We review Native Instruments Komplete Kontrol Mk2 keyboard controllers

Discover Pablo Bolivar's top five go-to pieces of software

Brush up on your Music Theory with Dave Clews' regular Easy Guide article

Uncover the month's best free software releases in our Freeware News column

Craft breaks with personality with Ed:it's latest masterclass

