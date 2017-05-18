More

Chris Cornell dies aged 52: stars react to untimely passing of legendary singer

By

Soundgarden, Temple Of The Dog and Audioslave frontman remembered

(Image credit: Action Press/REX/Shutterstock)
Chris Cornell, 1964-2017: no-one sings like you any more

(Image credit: Sunshine International/REX/Shutterstock)

Why the Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman was one of the all-time greats

The music world and beyond is still adjusting to the news that Chris Cornell has passed away at the age of 52.

Fans the world over have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay respect to one of the finest voices in rock music.

Soundgarden were in the middle of a US tour, and played Detroit's Fox Theatre on the night of Cornell's death. The band were due to play six more dates, including Columbus's Rock On The Range festival on Friday, before resuming work on a new album.