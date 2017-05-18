Chris Cornell dies aged 52: stars react to untimely passing of legendary singer

Chris Cornell, 1964-2017: no-one sings like you any more (Image credit: Sunshine International/REX/Shutterstock) Why the Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman was one of the all-time greats

The music world and beyond is still adjusting to the news that Chris Cornell has passed away at the age of 52.

Fans the world over have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay respect to one of the finest voices in rock music.

Soundgarden were in the middle of a US tour, and played Detroit's Fox Theatre on the night of Cornell's death. The band were due to play six more dates, including Columbus's Rock On The Range festival on Friday, before resuming work on a new album.

Very sad news about Chris Cornell today. A sad loss of a great talent to the world, his friends and family. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/BlgxE6cJLHMay 18, 2017

A mutual friend called me and tells me my bro passed away. #RIPChrisCornell You are a great artist Love to Vicki and fam @nilerodgers pic.twitter.com/FhG0fhT0q1May 18, 2017

Shocked and saddened by the sudden death of @chriscornell. A great singer, songwriter and the loveliest man. pic.twitter.com/Hwdgst8kmgMay 18, 2017

SO SO stunned to hear about Chris Cornell! Such a terrible and sad loss! Thinking of his family tonight! RIPMay 18, 2017

Sad 2 hear of Chris Cornell passing..great singer and artist... another blow…RIPMay 18, 2017

RIP Chris Cornell. Chris was the most influential singer to me as a writer. I just saw him perform days ago. Completely devastatedMay 18, 2017

Chris Cornell? Doesn't even seem possible. What an incredible talent. Me and teenage me are both heartbroken.May 18, 2017

Wow...this one is shocking. Chris Cornell was one of the benchmark vocalists of our generation...devastating loss. #RIPChrisCornell pic.twitter.com/x3F9rptL0DMay 18, 2017

Today is a sad day. Rest in peace.May 18, 2017

I AM SO SADDENED BY CHRIS CORNELL PASSING. @soundgarden TOTAL SHOCK.GREAT MAN.GREAT BAND.GREAT LOSS. LOVE TO EVERYONE IN HIS WORLD. XXXMay 18, 2017

RIP @chriscornell. One of the greatest musicians, singers, and performers of all time.May 18, 2017

Cornell = one of the greatest of all time. Massive influence on me + the band. I'll always truly cherish the many shows and tours together🙏🏼May 18, 2017

My friend Chris Cornell has died and I'm just incredibly sad .May 18, 2017

STUNNED to hear the death of Chris Cornell. Music's loss. Greater still, his family has lost a father&husband. RIP. https://t.co/5NGC2YCcz1May 18, 2017

The REAL DEAL - GOD BLESS CHRIS CORNELL 1964 / 2O17 - tBLSt SDMF pic.twitter.com/4AEeLPg9itMay 18, 2017

CCs influence on music will live forever, we feel lucky to have known this titanic of a soul. Chris Cornell/Tim RA: https://t.co/efO1goz2qcMay 18, 2017

Rest easy, Chris Cornell. One of the best. Thank you for years and years of great music.May 18, 2017

Shocking news Chris Cornell passing last night in Detroit. Brilliant artist on so many levels. I am in shock. My condolences to his family.May 18, 2017

Extremely shocking to hear of Chris Cornell's passing. He was one of the greatest rock singers to ever picked up a microphone.May 18, 2017