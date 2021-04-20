Check out the 25 up-and-coming artists in the 2021 Fender Next programme

Fender has announced the latest cohort of up-and-coming guitar-playing artists to receive comprehensive marketing and gear support in its Fender Next programme.

A total of 25 acts have been enlisted in the programme, which represents a a diverse mix of genres and features acts from across the globe. Besides providing electric guitars, acoustics, amps, and effects and other equipment, Fender will collaborate with the artists on social media campaigns, boost their profile by including them on official Spotify and Apple Music playlists, and feature their music in Fender Play.

Fender talks about the project as being a catalyst for guitar culture, and the artists its marketing team has chosen to represent each year come from all musical styles and backgrounds. Combustible grime-punk? You've got London duo Nova Twins for that. Meticulously crafted pop from former a former American Idol contestant? Step forward, Remi Wolf. And you've got Christian rock from CAIN, contemporary American indie from Ritt Momney and a whole lot more.

“Fender was the guitar brand I was aware of as I was growing up, so it’s crazy that they’re supporting me in this way,“ said Wolf. “For my debut album, we’re pretty much exclusively using Fender guitars and I have been using them my entire life. It’s a nice little full circle moment for me.”

In previous years, Fender Next artists have included the likes of Mdou Moctar and Grammy-nominated Black Pumas and Ashley McBryde. Fender says its reach on social media will help artists reach nine million people, going some way towards ameliorating the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on new musical talent.

“As leaders in the music space, we have a responsibility to support new artists looking to establish careers long-term,” said Evan Jones, CMO, Fender. “We see the Fender Next programme as foundational to our bigger brand mission, and a critical part of our long-term commitment to showcasing the depth and diversity of today’s artists, moving guitar forward in music and culture.”

See Fender for more details and check out check out the Fender Next class of 2021 below...

Alex Hall

Alfie Templeman

Ambar Lucid

Arlo Parks

Ayron Jones

Beach Bunny

Blu DeTiger

CAIN

Drax Project

Fiokee

Fousheé

Gabriel Garzon-Montano

Griff

Hannah Dasher

Hitsuji Bungaku

Holly Humberstone

Lime Cordiale

Noreh

Nova Twins

Remi Wolf

Ritt Momney

Sports Team

Stand Atlantic

Suspended 4th

TENDRE