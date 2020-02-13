The 25 artists Fender is backing to go big in 2020

After the debut success of last year's Fender Next artist development programme included acts including Idles and Sam Fender, the iconic company has now announced the list of 25 artists from around the world who have been selected for the class of 2020. They are as follows:

Black Pumas (US)

Omar Apollo (US)

Orville Peck (Canada)

The Regrettes (US)

Beabadoobee (UK)

Dana Williams (US)

Ambré (US)

Miyavi (Japan)

girl in red (Norway)

SE SO NEON (South Korea)

Mdou Moctar (Niger)

Skegss (Australia)

Phum Viphurit (Thailand)

Bones UK (UK)

Easy Life (UK)

Eliza & The Delusionals (Australia)

Joy Crookes (UK)

Katie Pruitt (US)

Keshi (US)

Leonardo Aguilar (Mexico)

Madison Cunningham (US)

Running Touch (Australia)

The Marias (US)

White Reaper (US)

Yola (UK) and more.

Katie Pruitt (Image credit: Terry Wyatt / Getty)

“It has been incredibly heartening to watch the Fender Next alumni – who we have often had relationships with since the very beginning of their careers – go on to enjoy huge success,” commented Neil Whitcher, Head of Artist Relations (EMEA) at Fender.

“Fender Next encapsulates an elite of artists who are doing completely unique and brilliant things with guitar and bass but have one thing in common – they are all excelling in their respective fields. The 2020 class features some truly exceptional players and Fender can’t wait to support as their careers unfold.”

Mdou Moctar (Image credit: Cem Misirlioglu)

Fender has expanded the scope of Next to include a dedicated microsite to serve as a hub for the programme. It will include weekly updates on the artists and showcase spotlights on one per week, as well as tour and release announcements,

Fender will also support the 25 artists with the following:

• Select guitar, amp, effects pedals, accessories and audio equipment serving artist needs across the signal chain

• Fender's industry-leading marketing efforts, including: social media promotion and takeovers and PR/communications support, as well as the opportunity to be featured in Fender marketing launches and ads

• To bring fans even closer to their favorite artists, Fender will collaborate with musicians to develop social media/campaign creative content, as well as “Fender Sessions” featuring intimate performances and conversations with artists reflecting their passion points and latest releases. That content will be distributed by exclusive partners, as well as on Fender social media and artist channels.

Miyavi (Image credit: Will Ireland/Future)

• Inclusion on official playlists through music streaming services, like Spotify®, Apple® Music and more

• Inclusion of select artist songs in Fender's digital learning platform, Fender Play®, and new play-along platform, Fender Songs (United States-only).

"It was incredible to see so many Fender Next artists from our inaugural group nominated for awards this season," adds Fender CMO Evan Jones, "and we’re proud to have provided resources and supported them on their musical journey.

"This new class of artists has taken guitar in a new, innovative direction, and Fender is proud to support their advancement to the next phase of their careers. These players show that guitar is alive and thriving in music, as it continues to be used in fresh, inventive ways across all genres.”

For more info on the Fender Next artist development programme, head over to fender.com/next