Miyavi on inspiration and The Others: "The guitar is a key, something that can take you anywhere"

And who were your musical heroes when you first started out?

“There were many. The reason I got into guitar was creativity, it was the same as playing football. You can make, you can create, you can go anywhere you want. To me, that’s magical.

“I really like Stevie Ray Vaughan and Buddy Guy because of their attitudes to the audience, they were trying to entertain and get people excited. It’s really positive and that’s really important. We are not just playing guitar, it’s a delivery, an energy exchange with the audience at the concert. I love how those two players dedicated themselves to the audience.

It’s not just an instrument to me, it’s a key… something that can take you anywhere

“Naturally I was influenced by blues guys like Robert Johnson or BB King - those progressions were really simple but also really deep. Also Michael Hedges, Ani DiFranco, Tommy Emmanuel… players that are very close to their instrument.”

What was it like growing up in Osaka and how much do you think it affected your music?

“Osaka is Osaka! I was just chasing that soccer ball every single day of my life. Or girls! Of course I like the city, it’s really lively and people are energetic. It’s very friendly also. The location, the weather, the food, great personalities… makes for more depth.

“In Japan like the UK we have seasons, which is great for inspiration. But I was always thinking about where I should go. I was looking for something, even before I quit playing soccer, and the guitar took me here. It’s brought my art and music all over the world. It’s not just an instrument to me, it’s a key… something that can take you anywhere.

In Japan it’s cool to be influenced by Western culture. But I also realise we need to have something that is original

“In Japan, people think it’s cool to be influenced by Western culture. But I also realise we need to have something that is original. People won’t want to listen to Japanese music that is just a copy. It needs to be different. People don’t listen to music to feel sad, they want excitement and fun. That brings hope which takes you further into the future. To me, creating something new is related to our future.”

You play in a duo with a drummer, how difficult is it being the only musician on stage producing melodic content?

“There’s more freedom, you don’t need to be restricted by anything. Now we’ve been using a lot of Pro Tools, with synth bass or keys or backing vocals. But the reason I started playing with just a drummer on stage is freedom… it’s easy. And also low budget!

“My style of playing is more like a bass player, that’s why I hook up into a bass amp too. It makes sense to me, and of course in the future I might add more people on stage, but as for now I’m enjoying it. You can be lean, simplify the stage and don’t need things you don’t need.”