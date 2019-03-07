Channel your inner J Dilla with the Koala Sampler for iPhone and iPad

Koala Sampler from Elf Audio is an iOS sampler inspired by the late, great J Dilla and his skills with the Boss SP-303.
Wanting to encapsulate the feel of creating beats with ease and no micro-editing, Elf Audio’s Marek Bereza created Koala with a workflow that “forces you to just get on with it and make some music.” Check out the full story behind the app’s development.
The app utilises your device’s on-board microphone to capture samples and create beats with the sequencer with a slew of effects. Full details below.
Koala Sampler is iOS compatible and available for both iPhone and iPad, costing $2.99/£2.99 from the App Store. See the Elf Audio website for more info.
Koala Sampler features
- Record up to 64 different samples with your mic
- Transform your voice or any other sound with 8 superb built-in fx
- Adjust trim, pan, pitch and volume of your samples
- Export loops or entire tracks as professional quality WAV files
- Copy/paste or merge sequences just by dragging them
- Import samples using AudioShare or just open them in Koala
- Create beats with the high-resolution sequencer
- Keyboard mode lets you play chromatically or one of 9 scales
- Quantize, add swing to get the right feel
- Add any (or all) of the 8 effects to the entire mix
- AudioBus 3.0 compatible
- MIDI controllable
- Jam with others over WiFi with Ableton Link
Built-in Microphone FX
- More Bass
- More Treble
- Fuzz
- Robot
- Reverb
- Octave up
- Octave down
- Synthesizer
Built-in DJ Mix FX
- Bit-crusher
- Pitch-shift
- Comb filter
- Ring modulator
- Reverb
- Stutter
- Gate
- Resonant High/Low Pass Filters