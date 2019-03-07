Channel your inner J Dilla with the Koala Sampler for iPhone and iPad

Koala Sampler from Elf Audio is an iOS sampler inspired by the late, great J Dilla and his skills with the Boss SP-303.

Wanting to encapsulate the feel of creating beats with ease and no micro-editing, Elf Audio’s Marek Bereza created Koala with a workflow that “forces you to just get on with it and make some music.” Check out the full story behind the app’s development .

The app utilises your device’s on-board microphone to capture samples and create beats with the sequencer with a slew of effects. Full details below.

Koala Sampler is iOS compatible and available for both iPhone and iPad, costing $2.99/£2.99 from the App Store . See the Elf Audio website for more info.

Koala Sampler features

Record up to 64 different samples with your mic

Transform your voice or any other sound with 8 superb built-in fx

Adjust trim, pan, pitch and volume of your samples

Export loops or entire tracks as professional quality WAV files

Copy/paste or merge sequences just by dragging them

Import samples using AudioShare or just open them in Koala

Create beats with the high-resolution sequencer

Keyboard mode lets you play chromatically or one of 9 scales

Quantize, add swing to get the right feel

Add any (or all) of the 8 effects to the entire mix

AudioBus 3.0 compatible

MIDI controllable

Jam with others over WiFi with Ableton Link

Built-in Microphone FX

More Bass

More Treble

Fuzz

Robot

Reverb

Octave up

Octave down

Synthesizer

Built-in DJ Mix FX