Channel your inner J Dilla with the Koala Sampler for iPhone and iPad

You’ll be doing Donuts in no time

Koala Sampler from Elf Audio is an iOS sampler inspired by the late, great J Dilla and his skills with the Boss SP-303.

Wanting to encapsulate the feel of creating beats with ease and no micro-editing, Elf Audio’s Marek Bereza created Koala with a workflow that “forces you to just get on with it and make some music.” Check out the full story behind the app’s development.

The app utilises your device’s on-board microphone to capture samples and create beats with the sequencer with a slew of effects. Full details below.

Koala Sampler is iOS compatible and available for both iPhone and iPad, costing $2.99/£2.99 from the App Store. See the Elf Audio website for more info.

Koala Sampler features

  • Record up to 64 different samples with your mic
  • Transform your voice or any other sound with 8 superb built-in fx
  • Adjust trim, pan, pitch and volume of your samples
  • Export loops or entire tracks as professional quality WAV files
  • Copy/paste or merge sequences just by dragging them
  • Import samples using AudioShare or just open them in Koala
  • Create beats with the high-resolution sequencer
  • Keyboard mode lets you play chromatically or one of 9 scales
  • Quantize, add swing to get the right feel
  • Add any (or all) of the 8 effects to the entire mix
  • AudioBus 3.0 compatible
  • MIDI controllable
  • Jam with others over WiFi with Ableton Link

Built-in Microphone FX

  • More Bass
  • More Treble
  • Fuzz
  • Robot
  • Reverb
  • Octave up
  • Octave down
  • Synthesizer

Built-in DJ Mix FX

  • Bit-crusher
  • Pitch-shift
  • Comb filter
  • Ring modulator
  • Reverb
  • Stutter
  • Gate
  • Resonant High/Low Pass Filters
