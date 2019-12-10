Celebrate Green Monday with an extra $10 off your plugins order at Waves

Waves went to town on Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals recently, but that doesn't mean they've run out of ways to give music-makers and producers more plugins for less.
Until the end of today - a day they're calling Green Monday - you can get $10 off your order by entering the code GIFT10 at the checkout. What's even better is that a lot of Waves biggest and best plugins – like the popular Silver bundle, reduced to just $59.95 - are already heavily discounted. This offer just makes the prices even more appealing.
The savings end at 5am EST on Wednesday 11 December (that's 10am UK time).
If you're planning on loading up your hard drive today then there's even bigger discounts to be found the more you buy. Save 25% on your second plugin, 30% off your 3rd to 5th choices and 35% off the 6th plugin or more.
