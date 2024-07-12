Better speakers and more keys: Casio’s supersized Casiotone CT-S1-76 could be the perfect portable keyboard for beginner and intermediate players

Released in 2022, Casio’s 61-note Casiotone CT-S1 was immediately recognised as one of the best keyboards for beginners, and it remains so today. Rather than release a direct successor, then, Casio has launched a sister product, the 76-note CT-S1-76.

The obvious benefit here is that the greater number of keys gives you scope to play a wider repertoire of pieces, but that’s not the only advantage that the CT-S1-76 has over its smaller sibling. There’s also a more powerful dual 6.5W speaker system - the CT-S1 has a dual 2.5W setup - that includes Casio’s Horizontal Bass-Reflex System. This is said to improve the sound of the lower end frequencies.

Enhanced Bluetooth functionality, meanwhile, means that the CT-S1-76’s functionality can be controlled via the Casio Music Space app. This could actually be pretty useful; the number of controls on the keyboard itself has been kept to a minimum, so app control means that you won’t need to worry about making multiple button/key presses when you want to access the deeper functionality. This isn’t an option on the CT-S1.

(Image credit: Casio)

Where the two keyboards do share common ground is in their soundset, which is powered by Casio’s AiX Sound Source technology. You get the expected acoustic/electric piano and organ tones, plus a selection of ‘advanced’ tones that replicate vintage instruments, and some classics from the Casio archives. There are 61 sounds in total.

Of course, the word ‘Casiotone’ typically summons up images of compact keyboards, so the CT-S1-76 feels like it slightly goes against the grain. However, despite its extended range of keys, it remains relatively svelte and light, measuring just 1,140mm long and 258mm deep. The weight meanwhile, has been kept down to 5.3kg, which Casio says makes this the lightest 76-note keyboard with built-in speakers that you can buy.

The price is worth mentioning, too - just £349. The CT-S1-76 is available in black and white colour options, and can be powered by the supplied AC adapter or eight AA batteries. You even get a stand for your sheet music, tablet or smartphone.

Find out more on the Casio website.

