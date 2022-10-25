CableGuys releases ShaperBox 3, “the ultimate plugin for modern mixes and infinite inspiration”

Cableguys has released ShaperBox 3, the latest version of its much-loved audio movement and mixing plugin.

Comprising nine multiband effects - Volume, Time, Drive, Filter, Crush, Noise, Pan, Width and the new Liquid processor - ShaperBox 3 is controlled on a visual interface that enables you to draw waveshapes, and promises easier LFO editing than ever before.

New for version 3 is Audio Triggering - switch this on and the LFO will restart with every transient. There’s also a new external sidechain input in the VolumeShaper that comes with its own view.

The new effect, LiquidShaper, takes ShaperBox into flanging and phasing territory, while new editing features include a more powerful pointer tool that makes all key functions operable with a left click.

Preset browsing has been streamlined and speeded-up, too, while ShaperBox’s multiband compressor can now be inserted anywhere in the processing chain. The envelope followers, meanwhile, offer an improved adaptive release mode that’s said to produce an even sweeter analogue-style response, and various specific improvements have been made to a number of the individual effects.

ShaperBox 3 is available now for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. And, as luck would have it, CableGuys has kicked off its Black Friday sale early, so you can currently bag it for the reduced price of $89/€89. Prices for the individual Shapers start at $29/€29.