More

CableGuys' only sale of the year is here and you can save 60% on ShaperBox 2 bundle this Black Friday

By ()

FilterShaper Core 2 deal also to be had at 50% off

CableGuys ShaperBox 2 bundle
(Image credit: CableGuys)

Black Friday 2020: CableGuys has announced its only sale of the year with the ShaperBox 2 bundle dropping by 60% and the FilterShaper Core 2 plugin slashed in half.

With a price of just $89/€79 for six effects – TimeShaper 2, CrushShaper, VolumeShaper 6, FilterShaper Core 2, PanShaper 3 and WidthShaper 2, you'll be able to solve complex mix problems with musical, rhythmic effects.

ShaperBox 2 bundle | €194/$224 €79/$89 save 60% 
Head over to the CableGuys website to pick up your copy of the ShaperBox 2 bundle and save big.View Deal

The CableGuys' flagship effects plugin has also recently received an update with many workflow-enhancing improvements and new features such as stereo filter offset, a one-slider Envelope/Compressor and LFO editing enhancements.

If you're not in the market for a full suite of mix-fixers, then check out FilterShaper Core 2 featuring Sallen-Key filters based on classic hardware designs and zero-delay feedback (ZDF) modes. 

FilterShaper Core 2 can create modulations patterns in no time with a drawable LFO and dynamic envelope follower on every band.

The best part though has to be that you can get all this at 50% off, now just $22.

FilterShaper Core 2 | €39/$44 €19/$22 save 50%
Find out more on the CableGuys website on how you can get hold of this cracking plugin deal. View Deal

Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info