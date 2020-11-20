CableGuys' only sale of the year is here and you can save 60% on ShaperBox 2 bundle this Black Friday

Black Friday 2020: CableGuys has announced its only sale of the year with the ShaperBox 2 bundle dropping by 60% and the FilterShaper Core 2 plugin slashed in half.

With a price of just $89/€79 for six effects – TimeShaper 2, CrushShaper, VolumeShaper 6, FilterShaper Core 2, PanShaper 3 and WidthShaper 2, you'll be able to solve complex mix problems with musical, rhythmic effects.

The CableGuys' flagship effects plugin has also recently received an update with many workflow-enhancing improvements and new features such as stereo filter offset, a one-slider Envelope/Compressor and LFO editing enhancements.

If you're not in the market for a full suite of mix-fixers, then check out FilterShaper Core 2 featuring Sallen-Key filters based on classic hardware designs and zero-delay feedback (ZDF) modes.

FilterShaper Core 2 can create modulations patterns in no time with a drawable LFO and dynamic envelope follower on every band.

