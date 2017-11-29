Cableguys’ HalfTime plugin gives you instant slowdown effects

Sometimes, you just need to slow down, and when you do, Cableguys now has just the plugin. HalfTime is devoted exclusively to generating half-speed effects, and is said to come with the approval of Armin Van Buuren, David Guetta, members of 808 Mafia, The Chemical Brothers and more.

You can generate dark, downtempo versions of material in an instant, or delve deeper into the controls and tweak the effect to your liking. HalfTime works on loops, virtual instruments and live audio input.

As well as the standard half-speed mode you can also choose 1.5x more for perfect fifth harmonies and triplet rhythms, or push things out to 4x for severely laidback quad-time playback. You can split the bands and slow down just the bass, treble or mid-range, adjust the loop length and bring the effect in instantly or faded across up to 16 bars.

Find out more and download a demo on the Cableguys website. HalfTime costs $12 and is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU formats.