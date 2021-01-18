Boss brings the TU-02 guitar tuner to your guitar headstock

GEAR 2021: The most fundamental necessity of playing is being in tune so investing in at least one guitar tuner is a no-brainer – and there's so much choice out there for pedals, clip-on tuners and apps. And when the makers of industry standard guitar tuner pedals bring a new clip-on model to your headstock, it's definitely worth your attention.

The Boss TU-2 and TU-3 have had a ubiquitous presence on pro pedalboards over the years for its rock solid performance and build, so the idea of another mobile version to add to the range with the existing TU-01, TU-10 and TU-03 sounds appealing (yes Boss is quite keen on headstock tuners and it also has a tuner app).

The TU-02 is a clip-on tuner designed for guitar, bass, ukulele and other stringed instruments and offers a high-contrast colour display with a choice of tuning modes for electric and acoustic guitar, 4- and 5-string bass, plus ukulele.

A chromatic mode is available for alternate tunings and other stringed instruments with flat tuning up to two semitones down also supported.

A single CR2032 lithium battery provides a continuous runtime up to 24 hours and the tuner powers down to conserve battery life if left idle.

The best news is the price - just $12.99 and available in February.

