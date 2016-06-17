BOSS goes mobile with free Tuner app for iOS and Android

Looks like a pedal but runs on your phone.

BOSS is bringing its chromatic tuning technology to iOS and Android with a new free app that takes visual cues from its TU-3 pedal guitar tuner.

Designed to provide "accurate on-the-go tuning for guitar, bass, ukulele, and other instruments," the BOSS Tuner app can also be used by vocalists as a visual pitch-checking tool.

BOSS has a long history in the guitar tuning market, releasing the TU-12, the world's first automatic chromatic tuner, back in 1983. However, this is the company's first foray into the world of smartphone- and tablet-based tuning.

The app features a 21-segment meter and note display that are designed to provide visual feedback, while two arrow indicators show you when a note is in tune. If you'd rather tune by ear, you can do so via the audible reference pitches.

You can download the BOSS Tuner app now from the Apple App Store and Google Play.