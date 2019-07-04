Boss adds new tone-tweaking options to Nextone guitar amps with free V2 update

Boss has expanded the range of deep-editing options available on its Nextone Artist and Nextone Stage guitar amps with a free V2 update.

The new features appear on the amps' Nextone Editor for Mac and Windows, and include a Character Shape function, which adjusts the amp’s feel and response with “circuit-level customisation”, as well as an Extra Headroom switch.

There are also separate pre/post preamp EQs - including a 10-band graphic - plus seven more boost types, while delay, tremolo and reverb can now be set independently for custom mode channels.

Usability enhancements, meanwhile, include import/export and librarian functions, as well as 20 new presets to emulate classic tube amps.

The Version 2 update is available as a free download for Nextone Artist and Nextone Stage owners. Visit Boss for more info.