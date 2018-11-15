Boss unveils Nextone guitar amps with “next-generation tonal diversity”

As well as announcing the Waza Tube Amp Expander, Boss has expanded its range of guitar amps with the Nextone-Artist and Nextone-Stage, two giggable combos that aim to offer “next-generation tonal diversity”.
Both combos pack Boss’s Tube Logic technology and the option of four Class AB analog power amp types selectable from the main panel: 6V6, 6L6, EL84 and EL34.
A twin-channel design provides clean and lead options, complete with Boost and Tone switches, three-band EQ and presence control.
Boss is also touting increased versatility via a custom mode, with factory-tweaked variations of the standard channels, as well as computer-based editing using the Nextone Editor, which offers access to bias, sag, EQ, effects and pedal settings for Boss’s optional GA-FC foot controller.
Speaking of which, there are a host of effects onboard, too, including delay, reverb and tremolo, as well as an integrated power control.
Other features include a line-out, phones/recording output and USB jack for direct recording to a DAW.
Both amps come equipped with a single 12” speaker; the Nextone-Artist delivers 80 watts of power, while the Nextone-Stage handles 40 watts from a more streamlined cabinet.
We could have some new entries for our guide to the best guitar amps available today here...
The Nextone Stage (£439/€499) and Nextone Artist (£615/€699) are available from the end of November. Head over to Boss for more info.