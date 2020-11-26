Black Friday studio monitor deal: JBL 305P monitors down to less than $100 this Black Friday

A good set of studio monitors is an essential purchase for any home studio, but it can be hard to find quality at the entry-level end of the scale. The JBL 305P, on the other hand, deliver superb balanced sounds and are available at a super low price this Black Friday music deal at Guitar Center.

For a shade under $100, you can pick up a single JBL 305P at Guitar Center , knocking a third off their usual price, and costing you just $199.98 for a pair.

JBL 305P studio monitors: Was $149, now just $99

These superb 5” JBL 305P studio monitors offer a perfect first step into upgrading your home studio. They deliver clear, balanced sound to help you mix and master accurately, and come with the confidence you get from using a trusted brand. At just $99 from Guitar Center this Black Friday, we’d recommend doubling up for killer stereo sound!View Deal

Studio monitors exist purely to help studio users and music producers ensure their final tracks sound as good as they possibly can be. They differ from regular speakers in that they don’t inherently colour the sound themselves; instead they operate using a flat-frequency response. This means you can identify – and fix – every rogue bass or treble frequency before it becomes a problem.

The JBL 305P studio monitors are almost the perfect first set for the budding music producer or DJ, packing in all the functionality you’ll need and elevating your mixing game in an instant. The 5” woofer pumps out solid, distortion-free bass while the overall sound is balanced out to give you the clarity you need when making those critical mix decisions.

