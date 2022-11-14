Bag big Black Friday iZotope savings including Neutron and Ozone at Plugin Boutique - up to 80% off

iZotope has become the pro music producer's choice when it comes to mixing and mastering. With some of the best music production technology built into its titles, iZotope software makes tweaking mixes, producing professional masters and creating amazing sounds a breeze. AI processing gives you professional one-click results in no time, lifting your mixes and masters to a pro level previously only possible if you had decades of production experience.

Why are we telling you this? Because Plugin Boutique has grabbed the best of the iZotope range and entered it into its biggest pro music software sale of the year so far, a pre- Black Friday plugins bonanza with up to an incredible 80% off some iZotope titles (opens in new tab). Here are the best deals:

(opens in new tab) iZotope VocalSynth 2: $199 , $39 (opens in new tab)

The best deal in Plugin Boutique's iZotope sale is undoubtedly VocalSynth 2, with an incredible 80% off! Choose from five main vocal effects – Vocoder, Compuvox, Polyvox, Talkbox, and Biovox – to transform your vocals. Create classic and future vocal effects, amazing sonic layers and incredible dynamic effects using Anemone to twist between effects. If you want to take your singing to another level, there's never been a better time or saving.

(opens in new tab) iZotope Ozone 10 Advanced: $499 , $299 (plus Standard and crossgrade deals) (opens in new tab)

Lifting your final mixes to a professionally-mastered level used to mean getting the experts in. Now, just get Ozone 10. With features like its Master Assistant and the Stabalizer and Impact Modules, you can instantly add punch, loudness and a pro sheen to your mixes using the best AI technology. Plugin Boutique's deals cover the Standard (20% off) and Advanced editions (40% off) plus crossgrade options from any iZotope purchase (up to 70% off). Get a pro sound for less. Easy!

(opens in new tab) iZotope Neutron 4: $399 , $199 (plus crossgrade deals) (opens in new tab)

What Ozone does for mastering, Neutron does for mixing, with its AI Assistant suggesting all sorts of tweaks to transform dull and lifeless mixes into dynamic pieces of music in no time. Increase punch, add width and even match your material to professionally mixed audio. And now you can do it for half price in this pre Black Friday sale at Plugin Boutique, with crossgrade offers from any iZotope product at up to 70% off!

(opens in new tab) iZotope RX 10 Advanced: $1,199 , $799 (plus Standard, elements and Post Production Suite and crossgrade deals) (opens in new tab)

iZotope's RX is the renowned audio repair suite for restoring, cleaning, and improving recordings in post-production, music production, and content creation. It helps you clean up spoken words, remove noise, delete glitches, improve mixes and turn many a bad recording into pristine audio. Plugin Boutique features several deals from this Advanced version down to RX Elements for basic repair and noise reduction. Plus there are several crossgrade deals with up to 75% off. RXellent!

(opens in new tab) iZotope Neoverb 4: $99 , now $25 (opens in new tab)

In Neoverb, iZotope uses its AI Assistant technology to help you create amazing reverbs for any instrument. It employs Exponential Audio’s reverb engines for added realism and iZotope's intuitive interface makes coming up with bespoke reverbs that won't muddy your mix easy. Or choose from dozens of incredible presets to add lush and shimmering sounds. With 75% off, there's never been a better time to enjoy one of the most creative reverbs out there.

(opens in new tab) iZotope Music Production Suite 5 Universal Edition: $999 , $499 (plus crossgrade deals) (opens in new tab)

Want the best of iZotope and a lot more in one bundle? Music Production Suite 5 includes Ozone 10 Advanced, RX 10 Standard and Neutron 4. Add Stratus 3D and Symphony 3D by Exponential Audio, and six effects from Brainworx and this has to be one of the finest music production software bundles going. And with 50% off at Plugin Boutique's pre Black Friday sale, you couldn't really ask for more, for less.

These iZotope deals are some of the best that you'll find across a range of bargains as Plugin Boutique gears up for Black Friday. You can check out a range of other early Black Friday deals from Audiomodern, SSL, Moog and more (opens in new tab).

Explore more Black Friday offers