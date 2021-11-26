Black Friday is the time to learn a new instrument with up to 50% off online music lessons

When it comes to Black Friday music deals , the natural inclination is to search the web for discounts on hardware - everything from guitars and recording gear, to electronic drum sets have had their prices slashed this year. But what if you have everything you need, and you simply want to get better at playing, or enhance your mixing skills, say? Well, there’s a Black Friday deal for that, with online guitar lessons and online piano lessons sites offering mega discounts right now.

Maybe your new year’s resolution is to brush up your playing skills, or someone in your family is getting an instrument for Christmas and you want to get them started on the right foot? Online platforms are a great way to learn remotely via quality video content from expert tutors.

Do you play guitar and want 50% off lessons with Fender Play? You got it . Or maybe you’re a pianist or drummer looking to improve? ArtistWorks currently has 40% off lessons covering a range of instruments . But perhaps the best offer right now is at Guitar Tricks, where if you sign up for a year of lessons ($129) you get a free guitar!

But that’s not all. These are all the lessons providers currently offering mega Black Friday discounts.

One year of Guitar Tricks + free guitar! Just $129 One year of Guitar Tricks + free guitar! Just $129

Sign up to a year's Guitar Tricks subscription and you'll not only receive access to an extensive range of online guitar lessons, songs and more, but you'll get a Huntingdon acoustic guitar worth $250 for free! Hurry, as stocks are limited and likely to run out fast!

Fender Play: 50% off an annual subscription Fender Play: 50% off an annual subscription

Sorted a free trial but now you want to continue getting all the benefits of Fender Play lessons beyond your trial? For Black Friday, Fender is offering 50% off an annual plan, dropping the price from $89.99 to $44.99. Just add the code friday50 at checkout.

TrueFire: Get 1 year all-access for just $99 (was $249) TrueFire: Get 1 year all-access for just $99 (was $249)

Get streaming access to over 50,000 guitar lessons at TrueFire. Usually you would pay $249, but for a limited time you can get all this for just $99. You'll also get 20% off downloads of other exclusive content as part of this deal.

ArtistWorks Lessons: 40% off with code BIG40 ArtistWorks Lessons: 40% off with code BIG40

Learn to play the guitar (plus loads of other instruments) with online courses by shred legend Paul Gilbert, blues aficionado Jared James Nichols and many more world-class musicians. Right now ArtistWorks is offering a mega 40% off all of their 12-month plans when you use code BIG40 at the checkout.

MasterClass Lessons: 2-for-1 Membership Offer MasterClass Lessons: 2-for-1 Membership Offer

Give the gift of lessons with MasterClass this Black Friday. MasterClass allows you to “learn from the best” with a wealth of industry professionals and world-famous musicians ad producers ready to teach you everything from guitar and drums to cooking and writing. Right now you can get 2-for-1 on an annual membership.