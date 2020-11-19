Big Black Friday savings up to 30% on Novation Launchpad controllers at Sam Ash

As great as Ableton Live is, there’s nothing quite like breaking away from the keyboard and mouse to add a bit of tactile control to your projects. That’s why these three Novation Launchpad controllers are so good, and with up to 30% off each at Sam Ash this Black Friday , there’s never been a better time to add one to your arsenal.

The Novation Launchpad collection offers tight integration with Ableton Live, effectively turning it into a fully-fledged musical instrument. You also gain physical control over different parameters, allowing you to perform, produce and play in all kinds of interesting ways.

Novation Launchpad Mini Mk3: $139 , now $109, save $30

The Novation Launchpad Mini Mk3 packs in everything you need to take your Ableton Live sessions away from the screen. From sequencing to performing, and a host of other useful tools, the Launchpad Mini is a great addition to any small studio this Black Friday. View Deal

Novation Launchpad X: Was $249, now $159, save $90

The Novation Launchpad X is the ideal performance pad for Ableton Live users. It brings 64 velocity-sensitive RGB pads which react to your playing, allowing you to add extra expression to your tracks. Step away from the screen and see what the Launchpad X can do for your playing. View Deal

Novation Launchpad Pro Mk3: $439 , now $299, save $140

The Novation Launchpad Pro Mk3 offers the best in tactile playing and production for Ableton Live. 64 velocity-sensitive pads and 42 backlit action buttons grant you unprecedented control over your sessions, while MIDI I/O mean you can hook up external MIDI gear like drum machines and synths. View Deal

The Novation Launchpad family has built itself a great reputation among music producers and performers, particularly due to its close integration with Ableton Live. By connecting a Launchpad to your Live project, you gain instant, tactile control over your session and can play it in real time like an instrument. Simply load some sounds into the clips and the Launchpad plays them back as you command, all in perfect sync.

There are different sizes of Launchpad, each with their own capabilities. The Launchpad Mini is a basic, plug and play tool which is great for producers taking their first steps into control surfaces. Moving up the range, the Launchpad X adds extra features like velocity-sensitive pads for controlling virtual instruments, along with after-touch. The Launchpad Pro sits at the top of the tree and provides a standalone sequencer and chord modes along with more methods of customisation and a higher spec build.

Each model is USB powered, and can control other DAWs too including Cubase, Bitwig and Logic Pro X.

