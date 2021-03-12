The best Shure MV7 deals in March 2021: Grab a bargain on a top do-it-all mic

A key component in any recording, streaming or performance setup is a good, reliable microphone . Shure has plenty of pedigree in this field and, with the Shure MV7, there exists possibly the perfect microphone for these activities. In this article we’ll round up some of the best Shure MV7 deals online right now, meaning you can get one of these exceptional do-it-all mics for less than ever.

The MV7 follows on the heels of its larger sibling, the Shure SM7B, and aims to fulfil much of the same purpose, yet does it with a few neat differences of its own. Most notably, the MV7 can record via traditional XLR and USB simultaneously, making it arguably the better option for some applications. Let’s take a look at some of the best Shure MV7 deals around, and highlight some of those other features which might make it the perfect studio mic for you.

The best Shure MV7 deals

Shure MV7 microphone One of the best general-purpose content creation mics around Price: £259/$279/€269 | Microphone type: Dynamic | Pickup pattern: Cardioid | Connectivity: XLR, Micro USB | Controls: Integrated touch control | Audio quality: 24-bit/48kHz Exceptional build quality Easy to use Comes with a handy App Perfect for beginners and professionals

Anyone who has either made online content - be that videos, streams or podcasts - or who has at least watched or listened to it, will be familiar with the Shure SM7B, the de facto bigger brother of the MV7. Pitched as a pro-grade, yet affordable, studio mic geared towards speech primarily, the SM7B is universally loved. There was, however, one thing which ruled it out for many people, which was the fact it is an XLR-only microphone. This means, in order to use it, you need to connect it to either a mixing desk or audio interface . Great for established studios or serious creators, but not for anyone looking for a quick and easy solution. With the Shure MV7, however, anyone can get involved. That’s because this sleek, feature packed mic can be connected by traditional XLR, or USB, or - crucially - both simultaneously.

The possibilities here are endless. With the MV7, you can record or stream onto almost any device. You can hook it up to your iPhone or iPad , and a computer audio interface, and record to both devices at the same time. Great for a safety net. There’s also a nifty app which complements the MV7, granting access to a number of genuinely useful presets so your recordings always come out with a sweet professional sheen. The app also does a great job at monitoring levels automatically, so you won’t finish recording a podcast only to find your voice has been clipping the whole time.

As you’d expect, the overall build quality is exceptional, with the MV7 boasting a pleasing heft to it so you know it won’t blow away in a heavy wind. Care has been taken with the usability process too, so you don’t need a background in audio engineering to get the most out of it. All told, the Shure MV7 is a superb choice for podcasts, streaming, video creation and even music, and we can see it being a studio staple for plenty of people in the coming years.

Shure MV7 deals: Alternatives

An obvious alternative to the MV7 is the aforementioned Shure SM7B, which still manages to hit the sweet spot between price and performance. Admittedly, your studio will need certain other gear to take advantage, like an audio interface, but there’s a reason why these mics are still so popular. Elsewhere, the Blue Yeti is a near-ubiquitous USB condenser mic which is still loved by streamers and podcast producers on account of its plug-and-play simplicity. Alternatively, the Audio Technica AT2020USB+ offers the same dual USB/XLR recording capability, at a slightly cheaper price, but doesn’t come with the broader package of bundled software.

