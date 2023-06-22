There are cheaper options out there if all you’re looking for is a simple USB microphone. If it’s quality you want, both in terms of the product and the results it gives you, then the BEACN Mic is a serious contender.

BEACN Mic review: What is it?

Today we’re looking at the BEACN Mic, a new all-singing, all-dancing USB content creation mic, hot off the press from Canada. Now, we’re not short of options for USB streaming and podcasting mics right now, so BEACN will have to offer something pretty special to stand out. Thankfully, from the minute I opened the exceptionally premium-feeling packaging, it was clear this was going to be a cut above many of the mics we’ve had on test recently. Let’s look at why.

For starters, the BEACN Mic promises to be more than a mic. BEACN’s claim, as bold as it sounds, is that their Mic can effectively function as your entire studio. By combining the hardware - a high-quality cardioid dynamic USB microphone , with BEACN’s proprietary software package - it becomes a pretty powerful package for content creation. We have been particularly enamoured by the ‘it just works’ experience the BEACN offer gave us, which we all crave nowadays, and the simplicity with which we were able to extract some outstanding results did genuinely leave us impressed.

The caveats, however small, are there. This is not a cheap option, particularly for someone dipping their toes in the streaming/recording waters. There’s also an argument its USB-only functionality could hold it back in a world where there are plenty of dual USB/XLR options available for producers who value versatility in their gear, especially when you consider that Mac compatibility isn’t yet there. We’ll come to all that, and more, however in our BEACN Mic review. Read on!

BEACN Mic review: Performance & verdict

(Image credit: Chris Corfield)

The BEACN Mic is a premium quality, dynamic microphone designed for streamers, vloggers, podcasters and anyone looking to get their voice into a computer. Aside from looking a million dollars, its key selling point is that it features a built-in processor that provides real-time noise suppression and EQ, and it plays nicely with some dedicated software, thus negating the need for having experience or knowledge of studio engineering or having a raft of expensive gear. The built-in processor uses machine learning to identify and remove background noise, such as keyboard clicks, mouse shuffles, and ambient noise. This makes it ideal for streamers and gamers who want to reduce distractions in their audio.

In operation, the BEACN Mic is very easy to use by virtue of its superb hardware/software integration. Simply plug it into your computer and start streaming or recording, and the built-in processor will automatically take care of the rest. It’s through the software that you’ll access the various EQ presets which allow you to adjust the sound of your voice to suit your needs, whether you're looking for a velvety broadcast sound, or something more punchy.

If you’re a completist like me, or you see the benefits of using gear from a single brand, then you’ll be pleased to hear the BEACN Mic is part of a wider BEACN ecosystem that includes the BEACN Mix Create, a USB audio mixer. The Mix Create can be used to control the BEACN Mic, as well as other audio devices. It also features a variety of other features, such as a headphone amp, a line output, and a built-in DSP. While we’re not focusing on the Mix Create here, we did want to give it a mention as we think it signals an interesting future for what is essentially a very young brand.

(Image credit: Chris Corfield)

Overall, the BEACN Mic is a great choice for content creators who want a high-quality microphone with a variety of features. It's easy to use, versatile, and sounds great. However, it is a bit pricey and doesn't have an XLR output, so if you have a bunch of existing gear like audio interfaces and mixing desks then it may not be what you’re looking for. Additionally, if you're looking for a more affordable option, there are other microphones on the market that offer similar features, but maybe don’t deliver the same levels of quality.

Who is the BEACN Mic for then? At its heart, we think this is a product designed for gamers, streamers, videographers and podcasters who understand the value of high-quality audio and aren’t afraid to get in there and tweak a low-pass filter to get the sound they want. If you’re appearing on camera in your creative pursuits, then there aren’t many options which have the same high levels of premium visual appeal as the BEACN Mic, but we’re happy to report this isn’t just surface-level beauty. There’s a degree of craft and pride that has gone into essentially building an entire studio ecosystem from the ground up, and we can see a bright future for the brand. If the future were to include a lower-cost entry-level variant, and maybe Mac functionality, then we can see this being the start of something pretty special.

BEACN Mic review: Hands-on demos

