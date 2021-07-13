The best Roland TD-1DMK deals in July 2021: the best prices on a killer Roland electronic drum set

If you’re in the market for a brilliant beginner-friendly e-kit, then you’ve come to the right place. Buying a beginner electronic drum set can be a struggle, and with so much choice it’s difficult to know what will be the best use of your hard-earned cash. Luckily for you, we’ve rounded up all the very best Roland TD-1DMK deals online today right here - which means your struggle is over.

The Roland TD-1DMK is a newer addition to Roland’s sprawling array of electronic drum sets , and sits towards the bottom of the range as their cheapest all-mesh headed option. Now, the TD-1DMK - although loitering in the ‘entry-level’ category - is not an e-kit to be overlooked. Not only is it a fantastic practice tool thanks to its onboard coaching functions like the Time and Tempo checks, but the all-mesh pads recreate the feel of an acoustic drum set impressively.

Alongside our price comparison widgets that scour the web for the best Roland TD-1DMK deals right now, we’ll take a more in-depth look at the kit and tell you all you need to know.

Check out more of the best Roland electronic drum sets

The best Roland TD-1DMK deals

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Roland) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Roland ) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Roland) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Roland)

Roland is a company whose roots are firmly planted in the music tech world, and specifically the world of electronic drums - with the first ever Roland-branded products being the TR-33, TR-55 and TR-77 drum machines. The V-Drums range has been running the e-kit show since its inception in 1997, with innovation and playing experience being their top priorities.

The TD-1DMK is a compact e-kit that delivers an impressively realistic playing experience, thanks to its four mesh heads - three 6” single-zone toms and one 8” dual-zone snare. Along with three choke-able 10” dual-zone cymbals and a fairly realistic feeling bass drum pad, you’ll be able to practice and hone your skills knowing that your technique and style is easily transferable to any acoustic drum kits you sit behind.

The TD-1 module is fairly simple to operate, with only seven buttons to battle with - meaning you won’t need to spend hours menu-diving and learning the ins and outs of the module. Roland has loaded up the TD-1DMK with 15 genuinely useful, musical backing tracks, that means your practice sessions will be not only enjoyable, but seriously productive too.

Speaking of productivity, ten coaching modes have been included in the TD-1 module, including Time Check - which tells you whether you’re behind or ahead of the beat - and Stroke Balance, which measures the velocity and force behind each hit. There’s also a recording mode, which allows you to immortalise those awesome grooves and fill ideas that spark hours of creativity.

Read the full Roland TD-1DMK review

Roland TD-1DMK deals: Alternatives

If you’ve done some research into the world of beginner electronic drum sets, you’ll know all too well about the masses of e-kits available to you at the moment. While the TD-1DMK is the best Roland offering at this price point, it’d be remiss of us to not mention some other killer drum sets you can get your hands on.

If you’re a Roland fan that’s after something a little cheaper, the Roland TD-1K gets the nod from us. The bass drum and hi-hat pedals are only sensor-driven, so the level of realism isn’t quite up there with the DMK, but for what you’re spending, it’s to be expected.

If Roland isn’t quite floating your boat, then we’d suggest taking a look at the Alesis Nitro Mesh kit. Alesis, being a slightly lesser-known brand, works extra hard to bring great quality at a reasonable price, and the Nitro Mesh ticks all of those boxes. It’s an all-mesh kit, just like the TD-1DMK, but won’t set you back as much as the Roland. The Nitro Mesh admittedly doesn’t feel quite as sturdy as the Roland, but as a practice kit, there’s not much to moan about.