The freshest new acoustic guitars you need to play in 2022

GEAR EXPO SUMMER 2022: There’s often a misconception that the acoustic sector is the most opposed to change, but just because you don’t see a bunch of sparkleburst finishes and active pickups, doesn’t mean there isn’t genuine progress being made.

Whether its offering Martin’s work with its heel-less Sure Align neck joints, Taylor’s V-class bracing or Riversong’s neck-thru builds – there’s a lot happening in the acoustic world right now.

Elsewhere, we’re seeing some great advances in production techniques and material selection, which mean that – if you’re fortunate enough to have some spare cash right now – you can get a lot of bang for your buck in 2022.

Harley Benton CLP-12SM BRS Solid Top

(Image credit: Harley Benton )

£249

This small-bodied parlour model from Harley Benton offers remarkably good value for money, combining a solid sitka spruce top, African mahogany back and sides, plus a purple heart fingerboard and bridge.

What’s more there’s a (43mm) bone nut and saddle, with a few visual flourishes courtesy of the abalone rosette and inlays. There’s also a HB-03 piezo pickup system and preamp with built-in tuner.

Read more about the Harley Benton CLP-12SM BRS Solid Top

Riversong Glennwood TS6 Limited Edition

(Image credit: Riversong Guitars)

$1,999

Canadian luthier Riversong’s builds incorporate numerous innovative features, including an intriguing neck-thru build, which creates a resonance right through the body. It also allows the player to adjust intonation and string height by simply turning an Allen key.

Elsewhere, the Double Reaction bridge conducts sound to both sides of the top, increasing volume. Add to this a torrified Sitka spruce top, paired with solid wild cherry back and sides, Canadian walnut fingerboard and a Fishman Flex 2 preamp and pickup and it’s looking like a convincing package.

Read more about the Riversong Glennwood TS6 Limited Edition

Takamine Limited 2022

(Image credit: Takamine)

£2,185 / $2,999

The Japanese acoustic specialist produces a limited edition model every year and 2022’s marks 60 years of the firm’s existence. The design has its roots in an older build from the Takamine archive and features a solid sitka spruce top with Hawaiian Koa on the back and sides.

There’s an ebony fingerboard, with a diamond abalone inlay on the 12th fret, alongside abalone purfling and rosette. Electronics are handled by a CTF-2N pickup and preamp system referencing Takamine’s FET-driven preamp, aka ‘the Brownie.’

Read more about the Takamine Limited 2022

Martin 000-18 Modern Deluxe

(Image credit: Martin)

£3,500 / $3,599

One of seven new additions to Martin’s high-end Modern Deluxe series, this 000 acoustic has a solid sitka spruce top (treated with Martin’s Vintage Tone System ageing process), ebony fingerboard, and solid mahogany back, sides and neck.

It offers a 24.9” scale length and a nut width of 1.75” (44.45mm) and features a host of classy aesthetic touches, including rosewood binding, a 1930s-esque script logo, gold hardware and abalone dot markers. It’s a top notch build of understated elegance.

Read more about the Martin 000-18 Modern Deluxe

Taylor AD27E Flametop

(Image credit: Taylor)

$2,199

The US acoustic giant has added some very worthy and useful guitars to its 2022 line-up but we have a hard time getting past this Flametop addition to the American Dream Series.

Maple is the order of the day, providing both the visual flair and a chunky tonal character. There’s a Big Leaf maple top, maple back and sides and hard rock maple neck – all put together in this Grand Pacific build with the firm’s acclaimed V-Class bracing.

Read more about the Taylor AD27E Flametop

Fender Paramount PD-220E Dreadnought

(Image credit: Fender)

£629 /

Fender is slowly and subtly building a highly convincing case for its acoustic instruments. The Paramount range offers excellent value for money, with solid tone woods, Fishman/Fender preamps some fine aesthetic flourishes thrown in at a highly-appealing price point.

This dreadnought is also available with a solid spruce top, but we love the vibe of this all-mahogany variant. It’s got an ovangkol bridge and ‘board, bone nut and saddle and is equipped with a Fender/Fishman Sonitone™ Plus pickup system. There’s even a hardcase included.

Read more about the Fender Paramount PD-220E Dreadnought

Martin SC-13E Special

(Image credit: Martin)

$1,799

The SC-13E is full of innovations. Firstly, it’s an offset acoustic and we don’t see those everyday. Secondly, it uses the firm’s Sure Align neck (a sort of clever concave-scooped dovetail joint), which removes the bulky heel and allows great access to the upper frets. Thirdly, it has an asymmetrical neck barrel, which (purposefully) twists to complement your positioning along the neck.

Materials-wise, you’ll find a Ziricote fine veneer back and sides, sitka spruce top, nickel open gear tuners and an LR Baggs Element pickup system.

Read more about the Martin SC-13E Special