More

Riversong releases the limited edition Glennwood TS6 – a high-end acoustic with an innovative build

By published

The top-line Glennwood boasts many forward-thinking features, including an adjustable neck system, a Double Reaction bridge and “skeletized” bracing

Riversong Glennwood TS6
(Image credit: Riversong Guitars)

Riversong Guitars has unveiled the Glennwood TS6, a “workhorse” acoustic electric equipped with Fishman electronics and a host of clever features.

Indeed, Riversong’s idea of a workhorse might be different to many of us. Yes, it looks ready for the stage and studio, but with its solid-build with boutique bona fides this is a high-end acoustic guitar from nose to tail. 

The Glennwood has a torrefied solid Sitka spruce top to give it that sweetness you might hear from a vintage acoustic guitar, and this is complemented with solid wild cherry on the back and sides. 

While Riversong has arranged the bracing in what might be considered a relatively conventional X pattern, the bracing itself is decidedly not, with the Canadian brand developing a “skeletized” bracing that looks very much like weight-relieved bracing.  

Riversong Glennwood TS6

(Image credit: Riversong Guitars)

It is the neck where things get really interesting, with Riversong saying its patented neck-through system allows for less bracing during the build. 

The neck is fully adjustable via Allen key, much like an electric guitar, with a full-length truss rod that allows you to make quick setup tweaks, and a neck that extends right through the body to a strap pin that is part of the very body of the guitar.

Image 1 of 2

Riversong Glennwood TS6

(Image credit: Riversong Guitars)
Image 2 of 2

Riversong Glennwood TS6

(Image credit: Riversong Guitars)

The neck-through build and “Fast C” neck profile gives the Glennwood a hybrid quality, with its more slinky feel reminiscent of an electric. As for the electronics, there is a simple Fishman Flex pickup and preamp, and a player-side sound port to act as a monitor – a design element that we have most notably seen on Gibson’s new Generation Series acoustics.

Elsewhere, the Glennwood has a Double Reaction bridge, which incorporates carbon fibre plates to improve resonance. Riversong says this gives the instrument an extra 10 per cent volume boost. 

The Glennwood has a Canadian walnut fingerboard with a 16” radius, a 25.5” scale and a nut width of 1.625” (41.275), and it is constructed in Riversong’s Custom Shop, in Kamloops, British Columbia.

Available now, the Glennwood TS6 is priced $1,999 (US), and limited to 200 units worldwide. See Riversong Guitars for more details.

Jonathan Horsley
Jonathan Horsley

Jonathan Horsley has been writing about guitars since 2005, playing them since 1990, and regularly contributes to MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitar World. He uses Jazz III nylon picks, 10s during the week, 9s at the weekend, and shamefully still struggles with rhythm figure one of Van Halen’s Panama.