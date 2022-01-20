Taylor expands American Dream Series and Grand Theatre builds with five new for ’22 models

Taylor has lifted the lid on five new acoustic guitar builds for 2022, including the AD27e Flametop, AD22e, GTe Blacktop, GTe Mahogany and GT611e LTD.

The run of five electro-acoustic models focusses on adding new options in the American Dream Series and Grand Theater body shapes.

AD vs GT

First, a word on those abbreviations... The American Dream (AD) is a range of Taylor builds that distinguishes itself by combining solid wood builds and the brand’s much-admired V-Class bracing at a mid-range price point.

The GT (or Grand Theater) mentioned in the other three model names actually refers to Taylor’s mid-scale body shape – somewhere between a travel guitar and a full-size model. The shape was first introduced by Taylor in 2020 with the aim of appealing to the significant portion of players who favour a smaller acoustics. It was then integrated as an option across a wider array of product lines in 2021.

Now let's take a look at some of the key features of the 2022 newbies…

AD27e Flametop

(Image credit: Taylor)

$2,199

The AD27e Flametop offers an all-maple alternative to the existing AD27e build (which uses a solid mahogany top and sapele back and sides). The top, back and sides are constructed from Big Leaf maple, which provides a little visual flair and draws “an earthy, broken-in character” from the dreadnought-style Grand Pacific body.

AD22e

(Image credit: Taylor)

$1,699

Taylor’s Grand Concert shape comes to the American Dream range. The GC is a smaller-bodied design with a tapered waist, which is pitched at fingerstyle players. It has a shorter 24 7/8-inch scale-length as standard, and the AD22e offers a blend of Tropical Mahogany (top) and Sapele (back/sides) tone woods. The resulting sound offers a generous midrange and “clear, pristine highs”, according to Taylor.

GTe Blacktop

(Image credit: Taylor)

$1,799

Aimed at fans of the GT builds who want an alternative to the usual natural wood finish, the Blacktop does what is says on the tin. Namely, offering a black finish on the top panel. However, there is more to the guitar than first meets the eye, as it’s the only GT build to offer walnut back and sides (paired with a spruce top). Inside, it uses C-Class bracing, which emphasises the low-end albeit in a way that Taylor maintains still offers “balance and clarity”.

GTe Mahogany

(Image credit: Taylor)

$1,699

A simple but attractive proposition, this is an all-mahogany build with C-Class bracing that the firm says results in a smooth, even tone. It’s expected that could help it find a home in studios or (given its smaller size) in the gig bags of recording/session players’ who want something portable.

GT 611e LTD

(Image credit: Taylor)

$3,499

This is a limited edition model that melds the honed builds and razzle-dazzle aesthetics of the maple-based 600 Series, with the playability and portability of the GT shape. It offers a spruce top and Big Leaf maple back/sides in an Antique Blonde finish and is described as being a “warmer, fuller take on the traditionally bright maple sound.” Such luxurious appointments have been reflected in the price tag.

For more information on all of Taylor’s new for 22 models, head to Taylor’s official site.