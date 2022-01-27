Martin expands Road Series with three new SC acoustic electric single-cut guitars for 2022

Martin has revealed three new electro-acoustic single-cuts for its 2022 Road Series, including the SE-10E, SC-13E Special and S13-E Special Burst.

All three share the SC-13 body shape complete with Martin’s Sure Align neck system (offer a 25.4” scale-length), which first debuted on the SC-13E in 2021.

Essentially, the Sure Align’s key innovation is to remove the heel block where the neck meets the body and replace it with a dovetail neck joint. This is then shaped to incorporate a concave scoop, offering much easier access to the upper frets without the tonal compromises of a bolt-on neck.

This is further enhanced by an asymmetrical neck barrel – essentially a sort of twisted neck profile that offers a more comfortable, ergonomic profile and is designed to complement your positioning further up the neck.

SC-10E

$1,299

The most affordable option of the new SCs, it’s constructed from a blend of Koa fine veneer on the back and sides and a Sitka spruce top. A black and white rosette inlay on the 12th fret offers a bit of design flair and it’s equipped with a Fishman MX-T pickup system.

SC-13E Special

$1,799

Shifting up the price scale, the SC-13E Special upgrades the Koa fine veneer back and sides of the initial SC-13E, opting for a pairing of Ziricote fine veneer with the gloss-finished sitka spruce top. Ziricote has been compared to Indian rosewood and Macaasar Ebony in tone and it’s also favoured for its looks. Finally, there’s also a new LR Baggs Element pickup system and aperture rosette inlays.

SC-13E Special Burst

$1,999

Spend an extra wedge and you could pickup the Special Burst. Like the SC-13E Special this gets you that Ziricote fine veneer back and sides, along with the LR Baggs Element system and eye-catching aperture rosette inlays, but adds a Sunburst finish across the sitka spruce top. Yes, it’s showy – but if you’re an acoustic player with a ‘need for lead’ this could well be the go-faster model you’ve been looking for.

