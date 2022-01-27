More

Martin expands Road Series with three new SC acoustic electric single-cut guitars for 2022

The SE-10E, SC-13E Special and S13-E Special Burst all offer 'heel-less' builds with Martin's Sure Align cut-away system

(Image credit: Martin)
Martin has revealed three new electro-acoustic single-cuts for its 2022 Road Series, including the SE-10E, SC-13E Special and S13-E Special Burst.

All three share the SC-13 body shape complete with Martin’s Sure Align neck system (offer a 25.4” scale-length), which first debuted on the SC-13E in 2021. 

Essentially, the Sure Align’s key innovation is to remove the heel block where the neck meets the body and replace it with a dovetail neck joint. This is then shaped to incorporate a concave scoop, offering much easier access to the upper frets without the tonal compromises of a bolt-on neck. 

This is further enhanced by an asymmetrical neck barrel – essentially a sort of twisted neck profile that offers a more comfortable, ergonomic profile and is designed to complement your positioning further up the neck.

SC-10E

(Image credit: Martin)

$1,299

The most affordable option of the new SCs, it’s constructed from a blend of Koa fine veneer on the back and sides and a Sitka spruce top. A black and white rosette inlay on the 12th fret offers a bit of design flair and it’s equipped with a Fishman MX-T pickup system.

SC-13E Special

(Image credit: Martin)

$1,799

Shifting up the price scale, the SC-13E Special upgrades the Koa fine veneer back and sides of the initial SC-13E, opting for a pairing of Ziricote fine veneer with the gloss-finished sitka spruce top. Ziricote has been compared to Indian rosewood and Macaasar Ebony in tone and it’s also favoured for its looks. Finally, there’s also a new LR Baggs Element pickup system and aperture rosette inlays.

SC-13E Special Burst

(Image credit: Martin)

$1,999

Spend an extra wedge and you could pickup the Special Burst. Like the SC-13E Special this gets you that Ziricote fine veneer back and sides, along with the LR Baggs Element system and eye-catching aperture rosette inlays, but adds a Sunburst finish across the sitka spruce top. Yes, it’s showy – but if you’re an acoustic player with a ‘need for lead’ this could well be the go-faster model you’ve been looking for.

Head to Martin Guitars for more information on the new SC models.

Matt Parker
Matt Parker

Matt is a freelance journalist who has spent the last decade interviewing musicians for the likes of Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar World, MusicRadar, NME.com, DJ Mag and Electronic Sound. In 2020, he launched CreativeMoney.co.uk, which aims to share the ideas that make creative lifestyles more sustainable. He plays guitar, but should not be allowed near your delay pedals.