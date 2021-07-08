More

Behringer is offering pre-production versions of its PPG Wave clone to owners of the original synth

You must be an expert and willing to make comparison videos, though

Development of Behringer’s Wave - a reboot of the classic PPG Wave synth - is entering the home straight, with the firmware close to completion. 

The next step, says the company, is to get the instrument into the hands of beta testers. Some of these will be internal, but Behringer is also sending up to 20 pre-production units out into the big wide world.

However, in order to get your hands on one, you need to have a very special set of skills.

For a start, you need to own an original PPG Wave, and you’ll also need to be someone with “a deep technical understanding and knowledge related to professional testing procedures and sound analysis”.

What’s more, you’ll need to have a video channel - a public one, presumably - and be willing to create several comparison videos featuring the original and rebooted synths.

If you meet these criteria and want to take part in the beta testing programme, you can drop Behringer an email at joinus@musictribe.com. We await your findings with interest.

