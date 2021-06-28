Behringer says that the RD-8 MKII is an even more authentic 808-style analogue drum machine

Behringer set the rhythmic rumour mill turning last week when it released a teaser video featuring what sounded like an 808 drum machine . Given that the company already has an 808 clone - the RD-8 - there was speculation that a groovebox could be in the offing, or perhaps even a hardware sequencer.

Well, it turns out that everyone was overthinking it, because what we actually have is the RD-8 MKII. Yep, that’s right - it’s a new version of the RD-8.

Given that the original RD-8 was designed to be a totally authentic TR-808 reboot, you might wonder why there’s any need for a follow-up, but Behringer says that the MKII has been redesigned from the ground up with new components and circuitry. The result, we’re assured, is “dramatically improved” sound and noise/phase response.

What’s more, Behringer says that, together with Coolaudio, its semiconductor-producing sister company, it’s managed to recreate the 40-year-old BA662 chip, which played a key role in creating the voices in the original 808.

Whether this additional authenticity will be noticeable enough for owners of the first RD-8 to consider upgrading remains to be seen, but if you don’t own the previous model and have been considering it, the good news is that that the MKII edition is available now priced at $329.