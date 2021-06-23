Behringer has got us beat as it drums up excitement ahead of a new rhythmic product launch

Say what you like about Behringer - and we know a lot of you do - but it certainly keeps itself busy.

The company’s latest tease takes the form of a darkened video that’s full of flashing lights and what sounds like an 808-style drum machine. This suggests that we could be looking at either some kind of groovebox type product, or maybe a hardware sequencer of some sort (there are stop play/pause buttons on show).

Given the title of the video - “There is music wherever there is rhythm, as there is life wherever there beats a pulse,” a quote from composer Igor Stravinsky - it seems highly likely that the product is beat-based, but we’ll know more on 28 June, the proper launch date.