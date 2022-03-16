Behringer takes you back to the sound of 1986 with a revealing Pro VS synth jam

When, last month, Behringer announced the Pro VS synth - a compact reboot of the Sequential Circuits Prophet VS , which was released in 1986 - we were assured that development was complete and it was only the well-publicised chip shortage that was stopping it from going into production.

Well, we now have conclusive proof that this is true, as YouTuber Clemens Wenners has used the Pro VS to create a suitably ‘80s-style synth jam.

This gives us a pretty good indication of what this 4-voice hybrid vector instrument will sound like, and to our ears, it sounds pretty good. The Pro VS is responsible for everything you’ll hear in the video above apart from drums.

Offering 127 wavetables, 32 presets, a sequencer, an arpeggiator and a display with oscilloscope, the Pro VS is set to cost just $99. Bear in mind that the design you see in the video isn’t final, but we reckon that the sound alone will be enough to get plenty of people interested.

In other Pro VS news, Behringer has also confirmed that a Eurorack module version of the Pro VS is in development, possibly paving the way for more of the company's recently announced mini synths - the likes of the JP-4000, Saturn, and Model D Soul - to be released in this format.