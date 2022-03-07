Behringer unveils the miniest of Moog-style synths, as its Model D gets downsized

By ( , , , ) published

Plus, a Eurorack format synth inspired by classic Moog Modulars

Behringer was on a Moog jag over the weekend, announcing two new synths inspired by the Model D and Model 15/35/55 respectively.

Having already released its own full-size version of the Minimoog, Behringer is now touting the Model D Soul, its latest mini synth. This promises authentic analogue circuitry so that you can “enjoy the famous sound, but in a portable and affordable package”. 

The specs are reassuringly familiar - three VCOS, VCF, LFO, two envelopes - and you also get a 16-step motion sequencer and 27-note touch keyboard. Power and MIDI are over USB, and the projected price is $99.

The Model 15, meanwhile, is a Eurorack format semi-modular synth with dual VCOs, VCF, sequencer and arpeggiator. It’s based on the circuitry in Moog’s Model 15, 35 and 55 modulars, with colourful styling that recalls the Moog Grandmother. This one’s set to cost $299.

Behringer says that the release dates for both synths are dependent on when it can get hold of the chips required to put them into production.

Behringer Model 15

(Image credit: Behringer)
Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Group Content Manager for MusicRadar, specialising in all things tech. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 20 of which I’ve also spent writing about music technology. 
Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info