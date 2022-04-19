Behringer unveil final prototype of their PPG Wave clone

The Behringer Wave is being shipped to beta testers ahead of general release

Behringer have today announced that the final prototype of their recreation of the classic PPG Wave synthesizer is ready for final testing. 

In a post shared to their Facebook page, Behringer unveiled the "third and final prototype" of the Behringer Wave, stating that the synthesizer will now be shipped to beta testers before being released to the public.

Discussing the challenges of accurately recreating the PPG Wave's sound, Behringer noted that emulating the synth's "unique sound properties" wasn't easy. They were helped in this regard by PPG Wave specialist Hermann Seib, who has previously worked on developing and maintaining firmware for the original synthesizer. 

Introduced in 1981 and developed by Wolfgang Palm, the PPG Wave was one of the world's first commercially available wavetable synthesizers, and ran digital oscillators through an analogue filter and VCA envelope. The Wave was produced in three successive versions - the Wave 2, 2.2 and 2.3 - but its not yet known which of these Behringer is aiming to reproduce.

