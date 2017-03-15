Behringer is planning 20 new instruments, with an ARP 2600 emulation very high on the list

It would seem that Uli Behringer has got the wind in his sails when it comes to creating synthesizers (or promising them, at least). There has been a flurry of activity from the Swiss native on forums of late, sounding out the possibility of some new products.

It feels like it’s only been five minutes since the DeepMind 12 was released , after what seemed like a rather protracted teaser campaign . We even got wind of plans to release a desktop version , and that was before Behringer had even released the standard version.

Read more: Behringer Neutron Synthesiser

Fast forward half a year and the company is at it again with the promise of a Moog Model D clone , not to mention the development of some new drum machines inspired by a couple of favourites .

Hot on the heels of the Model D announcement, Uli took to the Gearsltuz forum once again to announce his interest in creating clones of the ARP 2600 and OSCar synths .

And that’s not all, as Uli also commented on the fact the Music Group has plans for a lot more besides:

“We have 4 synthesizer development teams simultaneously working on 20 synths, drum machines etc...

“We'll be creating both innovative new synths as well as reviving classics. We're all in and the teams are on fire.

“Exciting times!”

Whether the times are indeed ‘exciting’ remains to be seen; we’ll wait and see what actually comes to life from Behringer over the next 12 months or so...