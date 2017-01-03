Behringer is taking inspiration from Roland's 808 and 909 and designing new analogue drum machines

Image 1 of 2 Behringer's 808 "evaluation board"... Behringer Image 2 of 2 The 909-style board. Behringer drum machines

Behringer has a habit of teasing products before they're even off the drawing board, so it's perhaps no surprise that company founder Uli Behringer has announced that it's working on a drum machine project that's inspired by Roland's TR-808 and 909 hardware.

Writing on the Gearslutz forum, he said: "Sometime in July [2016] I announced we are looking into developing analog as well digital drum machines. I thought I would now share with you aspects of the development process.

"At this stage our main focus is on sound creation and for this purpose we resurrected the highly regarded 808 and 909 analog drum machines from the '80s."

Rather than creating straight clones of Roland's classics, Behringer says that they have made "evaluation boards" that will enable his team to "evaluate analog sound generation and add a great user interface and sequencer."

Don't expect to see anything in the shops for a while, though; this is very much the start of Behringer's drum machine journey, and we suspect that it'll be at least another year before any products appear.