Arturia MatrixBrute and Behringer Deepmind 12 synthesizers available to buy now

Long-awaited flagship synths from Arturia and Behringer are finally available for you to buy.

Two of 2016's most anticipated synthesizer launches came in the form of the MatrixBrute and the DeepMind 12.

Arturia has slapped a €1999 price tag on its big 'Brute, but is keen to stress that it is only taking pre-orders at this time, with the shipping due to commence on 15 January 2017.

At the more 'affordable' end of the polysynth market is the DeepMind 12, which is available for as 'little' as £999.99. However, not unlike the MatrixBrute, it looks like Behringer's 12-voice poly is also only available for pre-order, with shipping due to commence at the end of February 2017.