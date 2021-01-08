Behringer effects pedals are now just $19 at Sweetwater following their partnership

Behringer's compact stompbox range of effects pedals were already cheap but now they are a crazy $19 bargain over at Sweetwater following the announcement of Behringer parent company Music Tribe's 'super partnership' with the US retailer.

Behringer effects pedals from just $19 at Sweetwater Is this the effects bargain of 2021 already? Save now as the whole of Behringer's pedal range is available from just $19! View Deal

There's a huge range to choose from that have been reduced including the Vintage Delay with Bucket Brigade, Vintage Tube Overdrive pedal and Ultra Chorus.

A host of other Behringer pedals are down to $29 too.

And if you're in Europe you can also grab a bargain from Thomann with Behringer pedals from just £17.50 / €23 .