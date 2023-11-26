Worried Black Friday is over and can't wait for the new UB-Xa? Fear not, we have found some early Cyber Monday deals on Behringer synths, effects and drum machines for you

We know what you're thinking, did all the good Behringer synth deals end? Did I miss out on grabbing a bargain on Black Friday? The short answer is no. We have found a few early Cyber Monday bargains for you.

Whether you're based in the UK or the US, there are still deals to be had on Behringer products. Unfortunately, you won't find the UB-Xa among them. It's still too early for the classic Oberheim remake, but if you can't wait for that then there's plenty to choose from and it shouldn't put too much of a dent into your UB-Xa fund either.

As with everything during Cyber Weekend, these deals won't be around forever. We're already seeing some TD-3 Analog Bass Line Synthesizer deals sell out already, so hurry before it's too late.

UK deals

Behringer 2600 Blue Marvin: was £419 , now £399

This is the cheapest Blue Marvin version of the 2600 that we've seen. While it's a saving of a mere £20, the likes of Gear4Music still have it listed at £499, so don't delay if you want to guarantee getting one at the lowest price possible. In our book, Marvin is the best of all three 2600 variants from Behringer, but if blue isn't your colour then check out the Gray Meanie below.

Behringer 2600 Gray Meanie: was £430 , now £399

If the blue hue of the Marvin is a little too much for your monochromatically zen studio setup then we'd suggest the Gray Meanie variant of Behringer's 2600 range. Complete with mechanical spring reverb and the same unicolour LEDs as the others, Gray Meanie's analogue signal path is modelled on that of the original ARP 2600.

Behringer TD-3-TG: was £99 , now £85

We've already seen the translucent purple and red models sell out for £76 and £80 respectively, so this tangerine one and the translucent lime green version are the next best deal there is. If you're not fussed about what colour your acid bass comes in then either of these is still a bargain.



Behringer Dual Phase: was £169 , now £99

Save £70 on this clone of the classic Mu-Tron Bi-Phase pedal. Encapsulating all the charm of the classic 70s stompbox effect, the Dual Phase from Behringer comes with 12 opto-couplers for highly intense and natural effects, plus two sweep generators with Rate and Shape controls. There's also CV control for simple control with external sources.

Behringer System 15: was £599 , now £549

Not only do you get £50 off Behringer's version of the Moog Model 15 modular synthesizer, but Anderton's are also throwing in a pair of AKG K245 Headphones worth £60. System 15 is packed with 16 modules and a MIDI-to-CV converter, all wrapped up in the Eurorack GO case with a power supply. Plus, there's plenty of space to add more modules.

Behringer RD-6-TG: was £119 , now £84

One of our favourite drum machines of all time is the humble TR-606. The original Drumatix machine from Roland might not have as much wide appeal as its 808 and 909 siblings, but it still has tons of sonic charm, not to mention the BR-110 clap and distortion effect modelled on the Boss DS-1. Much like the TD-3, it looks as though the bargain to be had here is in the translucent orange finish. In fact, buying both would be a tangerine dream.

US deals

Behringer Wasp Deluxe: was $245 , now $149

We've not been able to find many of these for sale so not only have you got a bargain, this looks like your last chance to get hold of this remake of EDP's 1979 classic that is perfect for some serious analogue funk. The price at Sweetwater is nearly $100 cheaper than buying one direct from Behringer's Amazon store.

