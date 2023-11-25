5 Black Friday synth deals under $500: up to $100 off synths from Moog, Roland, Yamaha, Elektron and more

Roland JU-06A Boutique Series Juno Sound Module: was $399, now $339

There are few synthesizers that inspire more devotion among music-makers than Roland's Juno-60 and Juno-106 - but if you don't fancy taking out a bank loan, you'd be far better off snagging the JU-06A, a modern instrument that captures the warm, chorus-laden sound of these two vintage marvels. Sequence it with MIDI, use it as an audio interface or take the battery-powered synth anywhere and play using the built-in speaker.