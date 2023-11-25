5 Black Friday synth deals under $500: up to $100 off synths from Moog, Roland, Yamaha, Elektron and more

If you're in the market for a new synthesizer, there's no time like Black Friday to pick up your next instrument for less. Whether you're adding to your collection or bagging your first synth, it's worth taking advantage of some of the phenomenal Black Friday synth deals we've spotted at Sweetwater, discounting a range of fantastic products from big names like Moog, Roland, Yamaha and Elektron.
Moog Mavis Semi-modular Analogue Synthesizer Kit and Eurorack Module:
was $299, now $249
Moog's most affordable analogue synthesizer, the Mavis will let you get that coveted 'Moog sound' without breaking the bank, thanks to its classic Moog Ladder Filter. This mini monosynth is a DIY kit that can be assembled in just a few hours with no soldering required, so you'll gain an intimate understanding of your synth's inner workings from the word go.
Yamaha Reface CS Virtual Analogue Synthesizer:
was $449, now $349
Yamaha's Reface CS is a portable, battery-powered synth that's ideal for mobile set-ups and on-the-go music-making. This virtual analogue instrument accurately recreates the sound of a real analogue synth, and is capable of delivering TB-303-style basses, classic CS-type brass sounds, string ensembles, evolving pads and razor-sharp leads with ease; we love the characterful self-oscillating 18dB-type filter, too.
Roland JU-06A Boutique Series Juno Sound Module:
was $399, now $339
There are few synthesizers that inspire more devotion among music-makers than Roland's Juno-60 and Juno-106 - but if you don't fancy taking out a bank loan, you'd be far better off snagging the JU-06A, a modern instrument that captures the warm, chorus-laden sound of these two vintage marvels. Sequence it with MIDI, use it as an audio interface or take the battery-powered synth anywhere and play using the built-in speaker.
Elektron Model:Cycles 6-track FM Based Groovebox:
was $399, now $299
Don't be fooled by the Model:Cycles' diminutive size: this little number is a powerful synthesizer and groovebox taking a unique approach to FM synthesis. The synth's six sound-generating Machines are capable of everything from warped, metallic tones to glassy, ethereal pads, while its 6 tracks and 64-step sequencer make this a highly capable tool for live performance.
ASM Hydrasynth Explorer Polyphonic Synthesizer:
was $599, now $499
One of the best synths we've seen going for under $500 this Black Friday, the Hydrasynth Explorer condenses the flexible synth architecture and versatile sonic capabilities of its bigger, more expensive brothers into a sleek and portable 37-key package. The Hydrasynth brings wavetable, linear FM, WavePWM and subtractive synthesis to the table, and its 7 types of 'Mutator' waveshapers and 32-slot modulation matrix will take your sound design to another level.