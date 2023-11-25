Elektron makes some of our favourite samplers, synths and drum machines and you can save $100 on their most popular instruments at Sweetwater

We've been keeping a watchful eye out for deals on Elektron gear this Black Friday, in the hopes that we might be able to pick up one of their innovative products for far less than the RRP.

Looks like we're in luck, as Sweetwater have slashed their prices across the Elektron range, meaning you can save a crispy benjamin on great products like the Syntakt, Octatrack and Analog Four this Black Friday. Get involved!

Elektron Syntakt: ( was $1049 , now $949)

The latest in Elektron's line of mid-priced grooveboxes, Syntakt is a 12-track drum machine and synthesizer that utilizes a hybrid of analogue and digital synthesis. Described by Elektron as a "drum specialist", it's geared towards complex drum synthesis and sequencing - but despite its percussive tendencies, the Syntakt's four analogue and eight digital tracks can also be used for lead lines and bass sounds.

Elektron Octatrack MKII: ( was $1599 , now $1499)

In our humble opinion, the Octatrack is pretty much the best sampler out there. This inordinately powerful instrument is capable of real-time pitch-shifting and time-stretching, gifting you with the ability to mangle your audio into unexpected new forms, then repurpose it into dynamic patterns through Elektron's famously bonkers sequencer.

Elektron Digitakt: ( was $899 , now $799)

It's difficult to spend more than a minute on YouTube these days without spotting one of these puppies in a thumbnail, such is the popularity of this drum machine, sampler and groovebox within the music tech community. For good reason, too - with 8 stereo tracks, 8 MIDI tracks and a flexible sequencer, the Digitakt is a powerhouse of a drum machine.

Elektron Digitone: ( was $899 , now $799)

The Digitakt's melodious cousin, this 8-voice polyphonic digital synth packs in a ton of power and functionality in to its compact form factor. Combining advanced FM synthesis with a familiar subtractive synthesis signal flow, Digitone's equipped with four independent synth tracks, multimode filtering and built-in effects, making for a surprisingly capable little unit.

Elektron Analog Four MKII ( was $1749 , now $1649)

A step up from Elektron's entry-level Digitone and Digitakt, the Analog Four is a beastly analogue synth that deserves to be at the heart of everyone's set-up. The synth combines the warm, punchy sound of analogue synthesis with the precision control of its digital architecture, pushing the results through an flavourful overdrive that needs to be heard to be believed.

There's something for every Elektronaut in this year's Black Friday sale. Those on a budget should check out the brand's range of wallet-friendly, entry-level machines, a trio that includes the Digitone, Digitakt and Syntakt, three instruments that split the difference between drum machine and synthesizer in varying degrees.

Producers with a little more cash to splash would do well to consider a discounted dive into the higher tier of Elektron's product family. The Analog Four makes a case for itself the most versatile, powerful analogue synthesizers under $2000.

However, if we're picking favourites, it's the Octatrack MKII that tops the list for us. At a respectable $100 off RRP, we recommend that you wrap up this formidable sampler/sequencer/drum machine and deliver yourself an early Christmas present this Cyber Weekend.